Number of Cambodian casualties in clashes with Thailand up to seven — top brass

HANOI, December 9. /TASS/. At least seven Cambodian citizens died and over 20 were seriously injured during the escalation of the border conflict with Thailand, the Cambodian National Defense Ministry reported on its Telegram.

"According to preliminary information from provincial authorities, the Thai military's shooting targeted at civilian locations from December 8 to December 9 resulted in the deaths of seven innocent Cambodian civilians, and 20 were seriously injured," the statement said.

On December 8, Cambodian Information Minister Neth Pheaktra said that at least four civilians died and nearly ten were injured as a result of the escalation of the border conflict with Thailand.

On Monday, the Royal Thai Army reported that Cambodian forces began shelling Thai positions in the border area at 5:00 a.m. local time (11:00 p.m. GMT on December 7). The Thai Air Force responded by attacking Cambodian military infrastructure. The Thai Second Army Area also reported that Cambodia had shelled Thai territory on Monday and Tuesday with BM-21 multiple rocket launchers and kamikaze drones. The Thai military return fire in order to establish control over key areas and inflict damage on the enemy.