Hungary did not subdue to external pressure — Orban

MOSCOW, November 28. /TASS/. Hungary is implementing a sovereign foreign political course and did not subdue to external pressure because of cooperating with Russia, Prime Minister Viktor Orban said during talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"We are implementing the sovereign course of the foreign policy," Orban said. "We did not yield to the external pressure and did not halt interaction [with Russia] in any of important areas," he added.

Hungary continues to receive the bulk of oil and gas supplies from Russia over the Druzhba oil pipeline and the TurkStream gas pipeline accordingly.