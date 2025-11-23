US may hand over Tomahawks to Kiev in case of peaceful settlement, reports WP

WASHINGTON, November 23. /TASS/. The United States is considering transferring Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine as a security guarantee if a peaceful settlement is achieved, The Washington Post (WP) reported, citing sources.

American officials close to the negotiations told the publication that the Trump administration understands that security guarantees to Ukraine are not yet credible enough in the US-proposed plan. Specifically, Trump may increase the maximum permitted size of the Ukrainian army or remove it altogether. "And to bolster postwar deterrence, officials are considering supplying Ukraine with Tomahawk missiles if a peace agreement is reached," the newspaper wrote.

The delivery of these missiles is being considered as an alternative to the deployment of European military forces in Ukraine, which Russia opposes, the publication's sources explained. Washington believes Kiev will not use these missiles against Russia preemptively because doing so it would lose the support of the US and Europe.