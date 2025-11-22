Rafale fighter jets not suited for combat operations in Ukraine — expert

MOSCOW, November 22. /TASS/. French Rafale fighter jets are completely unsuitable for use in combat operations in Ukraine due to their complexity and airfield requirements, aviation expert Cyril de Lattre told TASS.

"The Rafale jet is completely unsuited for operations in Ukraine. It is too complex to operate and requires extensive technical maintenance," he said.

The expert also noted the aircraft's high operating cost of about 20,000 euros (1.8 million rubles) per flight hour. In addition, unlike the Swedish Gripen or Soviet MiG and Sukhoi jets, the French fighter is not adapted for takeoff from roads or unprepared runways.

"This will be of no use whatsoever on the battlefield. They (the Ukrainian Air Force - TASS) do not have the appropriate base and conditions for using this equipment," de Lattre emphasized.

According to the expert, the manufacturer Dassault Aviation is also not interested in reputational risks. "If the Rafale is shot down, Dassault cannot take such a risk, given that India has already lost these aircraft in the conflict with Pakistan," the expert concluded.