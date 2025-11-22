US congressmen intend to vote on sanctions against Russia, bypassing speaker

WASHINGTON, November 22. /TASS/. A group of US House of Representatives lawmakers intends to bypass Speaker Mike Johnson (Republican from Louisiana) and put a bill to tighten sanctions against Russia to a vote in the coming weeks, Congressman Brian Fitzpatrick (Republican from Pennsylvania) announced.

On his X page, he wrote that, earlier that day, lawmakers had "officially notified" the Speaker's office that they had introduced the relevant bill. It provides for the document to be put to a vote without Johnson's approval. To do so, the resolution must be supported by 218 lawmakers.

Fitzpatrick added that a group of congressmen is seeking "to force a vote on crushing Russian sanctions immediately upon our return" from the Thanksgiving holiday. Thanksgiving is celebrated in the US on the fourth Thursday of November (this year on November 27). Representative Don Bacon (Nebraska) expressed his willingness to support the initiative. According to Politico, other congressmen from both parties are also ready to do so. They may take similar measures with regard to a number of other anti-Russian bills.

In an interview with The Hill newspaper, Johnson said that, in his opinion, it would be easier to vote on the bill to tighten sanctions against Russia in the US Senate first rather than in the House of Representatives.

About bill

The sanctions bill against Russia includes secondary restrictions on its trading partners. Washington may impose 500% tariffs on imports from countries that purchase oil, gas, uranium, and other goods from Russia.

A similar bill was previously introduced in the US Senate by a bipartisan group of lawmakers. Earlier this week, Senate Majority Leader John Thune did not confirm that the bill could be passed by the upper house of Congress before the end of the year. At the same time, Thune effectively endorsed this initiative's first passage through the House of Representatives.

On November 16, US President Donald Trump said that he supports the bill imposing sanctions on countries that cooperate with Russia. A senior White House official later told Reuters that Trump would sign a bill tightening sanctions against Russia if he had the final say in whether to apply these restrictions.

On November 17, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Moscow would react extremely negatively to the bill's adoption in the US.