US wants Kiev to reduce troop count, concede territory — Reuters

WASHINGTON, November 19. /TASS/. The new US plan on resolving the conflict in Ukraine stipulates that Kiev should give up some of its territories and weapons, and cut the size of its armed forces, Reuters wrote citing sources.

According to them, US administration officials made it clear to Vladimir Zelensky that "Ukraine must accept" the framework agreement drafted by the United States. It reportedly contains provisions about territorial concessions, not deploying certain types of weapons and cutting the size of Ukraine's armed forces. "Washington wants Kyiv to accept the main points," Reuters wrote.

According to Axios, the latest draft Ukrainian settlement plan between Washington and Moscow has 28 points and includes security guarantees for Ukraine and Europe.

Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told TASS earlier in the day that Russia has not received any information from the US through official channels regarding some "agreements" on Ukraine that the media is speculating about.

Earlier, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in response to a TASS question that Moscow and Washington were not discussing any new proposals on resolving the Ukraine issue that could be added to the agreements President Vladimir Putin of Russia and President Donald Trump of the United States had reached at their meeting in Alaska.