Ninety-eight Palestinians die in Israeli prisons since October 2023 — newspaper

LONDON, November 17. /TASS/. At least 98 Palestinians have died in Israeli prisons due to mistreatment between October 2023 and August 2025, The Guardian reported, citing data from human rights activists.

According to the newspaper, the actual number of deaths may be higher, as hundreds of people are considered missing. The Guardian pointed out the main causes of death among prisoners include physical violence, denial of medical care, and malnutrition. Among the deceased are medical workers, including Kamal Adwan Hospital Director Hussam Abu Safiya.

Tensions flared up again in the Middle East on October 7, 2023, when Hamas militants staged a surprise attack on Israeli territory from Gaza, killing residents of Israeli border settlements and taking over 250 hostages, including women, children and the elderly. Hamas described its attack as retaliation for the aggressive actions taken by Israeli authorities against the Al-Aqsa Mosque on the Temple Mount in Jerusalem’s Old City. In response, Israel declared a total blockade of the Gaza Strip, home to 2.3 million Palestinians before the crisis, launching air strikes on Gaza as well as some parts of Lebanon and Syria before starting a ground operation in the Palestinian enclave.