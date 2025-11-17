Georgia to dissolve anti-corruption bureau established on EU recommendation

TBILISI, November 17. /TASS/. Georgian authorities are planning to dissolve the Anti-Corruption Bureau, which was established in 2022 in response to a recommendation from the European Union, Georgian Parliament Speaker Shalva Papuashvili said.

"Pursuant to the initiative, the Anti-Corruption Bureau will be dissolved effective March 2, 2026, and its functions will be fully transferred to the State Audit Service," Papuashvili stated during a briefing.

The parliament speaker explained that the bureau’s responsibilities included collecting and monitoring declarations from officials, political parties, and non-governmental organizations. After consultations with the government, a consensus was reached that these functions are better aligned with the capabilities of the State Audit Service, which constitutes a superior and more independent state body.

Papuashvili described the decision as part of a broader policy to revert to constitutional norms after many initiatives were imposed externally through various directives and recommendations.

The Anti-Corruption Bureau of Georgia was established in late 2022. The formation of such a body was one of the EU’s recommendations for Georgia to be granted candidate status for EU membership.