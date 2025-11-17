TBILISI, November 17. /TASS/. The European Union has chosen confrontation with Georgia instead of normal dialogue, Georgian Parliament Speaker Shalva Papuashvili told journalists.

"Brussels chooses confrontation instead of dialogue, which is essentially a completely non-European approach. But this is not the first such step," Papuashvili said.

According to the politician, the reason for the confrontation is the law on foreign agents that the Georgian parliament adopted in May 2024. "The reason is simple - the Georgian people dared to demand that Brussels disclose its finances. The Georgian people are not forgiven for this and are told that no one asked them how much money Brussels would spend here," he emphasized.

In May last year, the Georgian parliament adopted the "Law on Transparency of Foreign Influence," and the country's relations with the EU and the United States began to deteriorate. The European Union has repeatedly called on the Georgian authorities to abandon this law, but the leaders of the ruling "Georgian Dream - Democratic Georgia" party have consistently insisted that the law aims to ensure transparency of financial flows of NGOs operating in Georgia, some of which have attempted to stage a revolution in the country.