Explosion damaged railway to Ukraine, Polish prime minister says

MOSCOW, November 17. /TASS/. Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said railway tracks on the line to Ukraine were damaged by an explosion, labeling the incident an act of sabotage.

"Unfortunately, the worst assumptions have been confirmed. An act of sabotage took place on the Warsaw-Lublin railway line in the village of Mica. An explosion of an explosive substance damaged the railway track," Tusk wrote on the X social network after visiting the site. According to the Polish prime minister, another track damage was discovered on the same section of the railway near the city of Lublin.

Earlier, Deputy Interior Minister Maciej Duszczyk said in an interview with Polsat News that Polish police had not confirmed that the railway tracks leading to Ukraine were damaged by an Explosion.

On the morning of November 16, a train driver discovered damage to the railway tracks leading to the Dorohusk border crossing with Ukraine in the capital's Masovian Voivodeship. Traffic was halted, and no one was injured as a result.