EU may deploy 'Ukrainian battalion' to frontier regions after peace

BRUSSELS, November 17. /TASS/. Andrius Kubilius, the European Union Commissioner for Defense and Space, proposed deploying "a Ukrainian battalion" to EU areas along Russia’s border, primarily in Lithuania, to spread knowledge of modern warfare across the bloc.

"And it would be good that the battle-tested Ukrainian army, after peace has been established in Ukraine, would be ready to be present in all the countries of our frontier region. Starting from the Baltic region. And in Lithuania - next to a German brigade. And to rotating US battalions. As an additional guarantee for our security," the European Commission (EC) quoted him as saying in opening remarks at a conference in Lithuania.

He reiterated a warning from the EC that Russia may attack Europe within four years.