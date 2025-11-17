PARIS, November 17. /TASS/. Ukraine is unlikely to receive used Rafale fighter jets decommissioned by the French army, and it does not have the funds for new aircraft, the RTL radio station reported.

"The French Air Force has already transferred half a dozen Mirage 2000 jets to Ukraine, and its own fighter fleet is limited. Therefore, it is unlikely that Ukraine will receive decommissioned Rafale aircraft, as was the case with Greece," RTL noted in its report.

At the same time, the radio station noted that Kiev could order new aircraft, but in this case, the process of delivering the Rafale would be significantly delayed. "It would take time. It takes about three years from ordering to delivery. This means that, in the best-case scenario, the first deliveries would not be possible until 2029," the radio station emphasized.

RTL also pointed out that the issue of financing these deliveries has not yet been resolved. "Currently, Ukraine lacks the funds to spend billions of euros on new fighter jets," the report stated. For its part, Le Monde recalled that France is also facing serious financial problems due to a budget deficit and growing public debt.

On November 17, Vladimir Zelensky arrived in France for a meeting with President Emmanuel Macron. Discussions on defense cooperation and the signing of several agreements are planned, though the contents have not yet been disclosed.

Russian authorities have repeatedly stated that supplying Ukraine with weapons will neither weaken Russia's resolve nor change the course of the special military operation.