Russian embassy slams Brussels statements on Russia’s strikes on Ukraine as lie

BRUSSELS, November 16. /TASS/. Russia’s embassy in Belgium has refuted anti-Russian statements by the country’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Maxime Prevost, calling them a lie.

"Allegations that Moscow is deliberately targeting civilian facilities and killing innocent people, including children, are an absolute lie," the embassy said.

The embassy slammed these statements as a vivid example of double standards and misleading the country’s own population.

On his X post, Prevost earlier condemned Russia’s massive strikes on Ukraine that allegedly targeted civilian facilities.