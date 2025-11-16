Corruption scandal in Kiev may hint at possible review of US policy — ex-official

WASHINGTON, November 16. /TASS/. The recent corruption scandal in Ukraine gives grounds to thoughts on whether it can trigger a serious review of Washington’s policy on Ukraine, or the US administration will simply turn a blind eye to those events, a former senior US administration official and a former member of the Trump Transition team has told TASS.

"Hearing about the recent ministerial firings in Ukraine, one can only wonder if this scandal will prompt serious policy reconsiderations or if the response will mirror a collective shrug, as if to say, 'Ah, just another Tuesday in global politics!'" the Republican party member said.

On November 10, Ukraine's National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO) announced a large-scale operation dubbed Midas to uncover a major corruption scheme in the energy sector. Searches were conducted at the home of Timur Mindich, who is often referred to as Zelensky’s "wallet," as well as at the residence of Justice Minister German Galuschenko, who had previously served as Minister of Energy, and at the Energoatom company. The investigation found that participants in the scheme had laundered around $100 million.

Charges in the case have been brought against Igor Mironyuk, a former adviser to the energy minister, Dmitry Basov, Energoatom executive director for safety, businessmen Alexander Zukerman and Igor Fursenko, Lesya Ustimenko and Lyudmila Zorina, as well as former Deputy Prime Minister Alexey Chernyshov, who is also seen as a member of Zelensky’s inner circle. Mindich left the country a few hours before searches started.