Europe must propose new security system to Russia — Orban

BUDAPEST, November 15. /TASS/. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban believes that establishing a new European security architecture involving Russia must become a condition for ending the conflict in Ukraine.

"If we can offer the Russians a European security system that guarantees safety both for us and for them, then we will be able to reach an agreement with them on ending the war in Ukraine," the head of government said.

In his view, Europe must be militarily strong in order to conduct such a dialogue with Russia. "Yet we do not necessarily need strength to wage war, we need to be able to find balance and strike deals with the Russians. This is the philosophy I adhere to," Orban said. His remarks were broadcast by the M1 television channel.

Orban has previously stated the need to establish a new European security system that takes Russia’s interests into account. He has also urged EU leaders to begin a dialogue with Moscow following the example of the current US administration.