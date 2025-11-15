{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
US tests B61-12 nuclear bomb without warhead - statement

During the tests, American fifth-generation F-35 fighter jets delivered and dropped the weapons with inert warheads
© AP Photo/Geert Vanden

NEW YORK, November 15. /TASS/. The United States successfully tested a B61-12 tactical thermonuclear bomb without a warhead in August, according to a statement from the US Department of Energy's Sandia National Laboratories.

The tests were conducted at a test site in Nevada from August 19 to 21, the statement said. During the tests, American fifth-generation F-35 fighter jets delivered and dropped the weapons with inert warheads. The tests were conducted in coordination with the National Nuclear Security Administration (NNSA).

The National Nuclear Security Agency completed a program to extend the service life of those aerial bombs by 20 years in late 2024, according to the statement.

United States
Trump understands importance of negotiating with Putin — Vance
US Vice President noted that many people criticized Donald Trump for talking to Vladimir Putin
Annual inflation in Russia slowing down to 7.37% as of November 10 — Economy Ministry
Annual inflation in Russia stood at 7.71% as of the end of October, according to Rosstat, the Russian Federal Statistics Service
Chinese defense official vows 'crushing defeat' to Japan for any interference in Taiwan
Senior Colonel Jiang Bin described the Taiwan issue as "exclusively an internal affair of China that will not tolerate any foreign interference"
Russia penetrates over one km into Ukrainian defenses after capture of Danilovka — expert
Andrey Marochko pointed out that Russian servicemen are now preparing a kind of springboard for the development of success in various directions in this area
EU paid its lowest amount for Russian gas since August 2023 in September
At present, the TurkStream pipeline remains the only active route for Russian pipeline gas deliveries to Europe
Group of Ukrainian marines surrender to Russian forces near Dimitrov
The servicemen said they had decided to surrender some time ago but had to wait for the safest opportunity
Vucic says discussed peace in Ukraine with Macron
Serbian President emphasized that he had not talked about any weapons with his French counterpart
'Azov' squad flees positions, abandoning wounded soldiers — security forces
According to the source, this situation shows that the brigade has been dubbed the "running team"
Russian diplomat warns US against using drug war as way to meddle in countries’ affairs
According to Maria Zakharova, Russia believes that combating drug trafficking, including in the United States, requires consolidated efforts, both internationally and regionally
Russia’s electricity exports to China total 300 mln kWh in first 9 months of 2025
Electricity exports to Mongolia reached 13% of Inter RAO’s total volume, amounting to 700 mln kWh
Pentagon hangs 27-kg plaques with agency’s updated name
According to the department’s statement, US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, who personally fastened the last screw on one of the plaques, said that the new name reflects a new ethos for the department
Hamas re-establishes control over Gaza after withdrawal of Israeli troops — agency
According to the report, over the period of the ceasefire, radicals have reportedly executed several dozen Palestinians for allegedly collaborating with Israel
Trump says US intends to do nuclear testing soon
The US leader didn't specify whether a warhead will be exploded during the testing
West to hardly convince itself to cooperate with corrupt Ukraine — Polish PM
Donald Tusk emphasized that enthusiasm for helping Kiev is waning in Poland and other European countries
Russia has no plans to attack NATO, but prepared for any developments — MFA
According to Maria Zakharova, the statements that officials from NATO member states make on the issue seem to be part of "an orchestrated campaign to indoctrinate their own population"
Russia should top rating of world's most combat-ready armies — analyst
Russia has the most military experience, specifically combat experience, in virtually all branches of the armed forces, Military-Political Analysis Bureau head Alexander Mikhailov said
Several powerful blasts rock Damascus’ western neighborhood — media
A guided missile hit a three-storey house near the Abdul Rahman mosque
World War III would destroy civilization, must be prevented — senior Russian diplomat
Alexander Pankin also expressed skepticism about UN reform efforts
UK increases military budget, purchases hardware — Russian envoy
Russian Ambassador to the United Kingdom Andrey Kelin pointed out that London was actively working to ramp up its production of ammunition and explosives used for military purposes
FSB says foils terrorist attack against top Russian official
The Federal Security Service reported that three accomplices in the plot were arrested
Corruption, combat losses threaten to become ‘insurmountable challenges’ for Kiev — expert
"The best and only way for the Zelensky administration to surmount these challenges is to fully commit itself to getting a negotiated settlement across the finish line," Mark Episkopos said
Ukraine run by CIA, MI-6 specialists, not Zelensky — former PM
Ukraine’s former Prime Minister (2010-2014) Nikolai Azarov said the Ukrainian authorities are fulfilling ready-made plans "under supervision from Western specialists"
France commissions ASMPA-R missile capable of carrying nuclear charge
The French Defense Ministry said it after a second test launch of this missile from a Rafale fighter jet
Rosatom CEO points to Kiev’s increased aggression against nuclear facilities in Russia
According to Alexey Likhachev, the growing number of attacks and provocations against such facilities can be seen as the Kiev regime’s reaction to the advance of Russian forces along practically the entire line of combat engagement
13 Ukrainian drones taken down over several Russian regions in three hours
Five of them were destroyed over the Rostov Region
Fico reiterates his opposition to EU transferring Russian assets to Ukraine
Slovakia's Prime Minister Robert Fico emphasized that transferring 140 bln euros to Ukraine "means two more years of killings"
Hungary won’t give Ukraine 1.5 million euros, will instead send it to Lebanon — Szijjarto
Hungary’s national security interest is peace in the Middle East, and that Lebanon’s stability is key to that, the Hungarian foreign minister said
Russia establishes Unmanned Systems Forces
The structure of this new branch of the armed forces has been determined, the head of the Unmanned Systems Forces has been appointed, military administration units have been created at all levels
IAEA Director General to attend reactor vessel installation ceremony in Egypt
The large official event in Egypt is planned next Wednesday, Alexey Likhachev said
UNGA committee passes Russia-submitted resolution on fight against neo-Nazism
As many as 114 countries backed the document, while 52 voted against, and 12 abstained
US removes sanctions on CPC, Tengizchevroil, Karachaganak — Treasury Department
According to the document, it authorizes petroleum services and other transactions
Press review: Ukraine scandal fuels political tension as Russia warns of Lebanon war risks
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, November 14th
Ukrainian troops encirclement threatens frontline collapse, territorial losses — Medvedev
The Russian politician stressed that the leadership in Kiev "has predictably found itself in a zugzwang: every day is bringing it into a worse position on the chessboard"
West studying use of Russian weapons during special military op — Lavrov
According to Lavrov, Rosoboronexport’s products that are supplied to Russia’s strategic partners and other countries are commercially viable and demonstrate their competitive edges on the battlefield
Russian tech firm starts serial output of smart surveillance systems for strike drones
Rostec works on solutions that make drones more precise, reliable and resistant to external impacts, the press office said
Russia-US dialogue is ongoing, contacts to be maintained — Russian diplomat
Maria Zakharova emphasized that Russia confirmed its readiness to hold another round of the Russia-US summit in Budapest if it is based on the previously developed results of the Russia-US meeting in Alaska
Russia forced to prepare alternative to American draft resolution on Gaza — mission to UN
Russian Permanent Mission to the UN emphasized that Moscow appreciates the efforts by the US and mediators, owing to which it became possible to end the bloodshed and mass starvation in the Gaza Strip, free Israeli hostages and detained Palestinians
Russia's draft resolution on Gaza welcomes provisions of Trump's plan — permanent mission
Russia's draft also notes the tireless efforts by the mediators, including the United States
'Thanks' West: gold toilet seized from Mindich speaks to Kiev corruption — Dmitriev
"Atlanta and Kansas City-marked dollars also say 'thank you' to the war financiers," the head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund added
Russian cabinet approves three-year plan on facilitating compatriot resettlement
"The supreme executive bodies in Russian regions that are responsible for implementing the plan are recommended to ensure the implementation of activities under the plan and provide regular annual reports on the plan’s implementation to the Russian Interior Ministry by February 1," the document says
Some countries creating layered air defenses similar to Russia’s system — Almaz-Antey
Almaz-Antey Group Deputy CEO Vyacheslav Dzirkaln said the presence of advanced air defenses has become an integral part of preserving state sovereignty for any particular country
US readies large-scale exemptions from duties to curb rising food prices — NYT
According to the newspaper, tariffs may be lifted from food imported from the countries that have not yet signed trade agreements with Washington
Novovoronezh NPP resumes operations at full capacity after Ukrainian attack — official
Alexey Likhachev, CEO of the Rosatom State Atomic Energy Corporation, added that the devices had been quickly and effectively repaired
Rosatom expands presence in Indian market
The press service said that a memorandum defines intentions of the parties to exercise interaction aimed at developing presence of Tenex in Indian markets of uranium and non-uranium products
Elements of international cooperation possible for Zaporozhye plant — Rosatom
Earlier, CEO of the Russian state corporation Alexey Likhachev and IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi held consultations on the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant
Bus-truck collision in Russia’s Perm Region kills six, leaves 15 injured
Response teams are working at the scene of the accident
Ukrainian special services suggested to kill MiG-31 pilot during hijacking operation
Additionally, the navigator said that, replying to this suggestion, he responded that he lacked sufficient skills to land a MiG-31 jet alone
Ukrainian garrison of several thousand soldiers blocked in Dimitrov
Adviser to the head of the Donetsk People’s Republic Igor Kimakovsky said the units have nowhere to go
Russia received no request from South Africa on citizens in special op zone — MFA
According to Maria Zakharova, if such a request is received from Pretoria, Moscow will be ready to consider it in accordance with established procedures and in the spirit of the strategic partnership
Ukraine redeploys near Kupyansk amid defeats — expert
The relocation is being carried out in the areas of Kupyansk-Uzlovoi and Kovsharovka settlements
Belarus decides to build third unit at Belarusian NPP — BelTA
According to Deputy Prime Minister Viktor Karankevich, work will also be organized in parallel to survey potential sites in the Mogilev Region
Former colonial powers still see the world as their backyard — Medvedev
Former colonial powers continue to interfere in the domestic processes of other counties, Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said
Pentagon says starts operation to combat drug cartels
It will be led by the Southern Command of the US army and as well as a joint force specially created for this operation, Secretary of War Pete Hegseth said
Russia nears Andreyevka, complicating situation for Ukraine near Gulyaipole — expert
Russian servicemen "are really heroically and very rapidly advancing in this direction," military expert Andrey Marochko said
Ukrainian army completely encircled near DPR's Dimitrov, unable to escape — expert
Andrey Marochko stressed that the Ukrainian soldiers still have a choice now to voluntarily surrender and lay down their arms
Zaporozhye nuclear plant to get licenses for two power units this year
The consultations between Rosatom and the IAEA were held for the seventh time
With liberation of Danilovka, Russia cuts key logistical route of Ukrainian army — expert
Russia liberated Danilovka on November 13
Venezuela never turned to Russia for military aid — Lavrov
Russia is ready to fully act within the framework of the obligations that were mutually stipulated in the agreement with Venezuela, the Russian foreign minister noted
Kiev provocations, talks with US, Lavrov’s interview: Foreign Ministry comments
Russia is ready to hold a summit with the United States in Budapest, given it is duly prepared
Lukoil in talks with several buyers on overseas assets sale
The specific deal will be announced after the final agreements have been reached and the necessary regulatory approvals have been obtained, the company said
ZNPP’s one of two external power supply lines switched off
The background radiation at the facility and in adjacent territories is within the natural level
Russia to respond soon to Canada’s newly-imposed sanctions — diplomat
"Carney maintains the previous failed line that reflects the incompetence and the true role of Canadian foreign policy," Maria Zakharova added
Republican Trump demands investigation into Epstein's ties to US Democratic Party
According to the US president, public attention to the Epstein case in the US is now being artificially fueled by Democrats for political reasons
What we know about last night’s drone attack on Russian cities, including Novorossiysk
Drone debris damaged a civilian port in the Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, the operational headquarters of the Krasnodar Region reported
Japan's PM supports possibility of deploying US nuclear weapons in country — newspaper
Sanae Takaichi opined that the ban on the deployment of nuclear weapons in the country negatively impacts the deterrent and defense potential of the United States
Novovoronezhskaya NPP’s electric gear damaged in November 13 nighttime drone attack
According to the region's governor Alexander Gusev, following the attack, several power units were automatically switched off while one continued operating routinely at full capacity
Military situation prevents systemic power supply to Zaporozhye plant — Rosatom
The situation at the plant is not improving, CEO of the Russian state corporation Alexey Likhachev said earlier
IAEA chief, Rosatom CEO discuss situation at ZNPP
According to the Rosatom press service, Rafael Grossi outlined his view of the situation surrounding the ZNPP
Annual inflation reach 7.71% in September — statistics
In monthly terms, consumer prices gained 0.5%
Mindich corruption scandal sparks calls for Maidan-style protests in Ukraine
As new details emerge of the corruption case involving people from Vladimir Zelensky’s entourage, opposition lawmakers and public figures have started discussing the extent to which he could have been involved in criminal schemes
Ukrainian lawmaker says Zelensky has a hand in attempt on Trump’s life, Kirk’s killing
Vladimir Zelensky’s regime is capable of killing anyone, Artem Dmitruk said
US officials seek to dissuade Trump from resuming nuclear testing — TV
According to the TV channel, the officials will seek to steer the White House into a workable plan that doesn’t involve blowing anything up
US’ Operation Southern Spear may backfire on US, warns Russian expert
"As for the pressure on Latin American countries that don’t want to bend to Washington, the spring cannot be compressed endlessly," Alexander Stepanov said
After liberation of Sinelnikovo, Russia begins fighting for Liman, Kharkov Region — expert
Andrey Marochko noted that artillery is contributing to the advance of the Russian forces in the area
Kiev preparing provocations to bring young Ukrainians back from Europe — diplomat·
Maria Zakharova stressed that one of the tasks set by the West for Vladimir Zelensky is "the elimination of the Ukrainian population"
Propaganda campaign sweeps Sahel in effort to destabilize region — Russian diplomat
"Islamist terrorist groups are reportedly invigorating their activities across the space of the Confederation of Sahel States formed between Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger," Maria Zakharova said
Russian Armed Forces placed second in world's strongest armies list
The compilers of the list recognized the Russian Armed Forces' leadership in self-propelled artillery, multiple launch rocket systems, and mines
US Treasury extends waiver for Lukoil from sanctions on some operations until December 13
Lukoil’s representatives announced on November 14 that the company is negotiating the sale of its foreign assets with several potential buyers
Trump says he would like to discuss cutting back on nuclear weapons with Russia, China
Donald Trump noted that the US has "more nuclear weapons than any other country"
Russian troops squeezing neck of fire cauldron by destroying Ukrainian army near Seversk
The Ukrainian group trapped in the fire pocket near Zvanovka is being systematically destroyed, military expert Andrey Marochko said
Russia to proceed with special military op since Ukraine stopped negotiations — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov also reiterated that Russia is still open to settle the Ukrainian conflict by political and diplomatic means
UK removes two Bulgarian Lukoil subsidiaries from sanctions list
The exemptions apply to Lukoil Bulgaria and Lukoil Neftochim Burgas
Russian foreign debt grew to $305 bln — Central Bank
"The indicator was mainly driven by the positive revaluation of liabilities as a result of ruble appreciation," the Central Bank noted
Russian foreign trade surplus reach $8.1 bln in September 2025
The surplus of foreign trade in goods grew by $6.2 bln against August 2025 to $13.6 bln
Russian troops liberate 11 communities in Ukraine operation over week — top brass
Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicted more than 960 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed three enemy tanks and six armored combat vehicles in its areas of responsibility over the week, the Defense Ministry reported
Drone fragments damaged outdoor switchgear of Novovoronezhskaya nuclear plant
"Owing to concerted operation of Novovoronezhskaya NPP professionals, faults were promptly rectified and units were connected to the network," the plant's press service said
Russia to always remember North Korea’s help in clearing Kursk Region of mines — Kremlin
Mine-clearing operations in the Kursk Region, which was earlier freed from Ukrainian forces, are still underway
Global demand for Russian combat aircraft remains high — United Aircraft Corporation
The company’s CEO Vadim Badekha emphasized that the Middle East is an important region for promoting products
Top German defense official assures conscripts won’t not take part in mission in Ukraine
Boris Pistorius emphasized that "there is absolutely no connection between military service plans to reinstate the draft in Germany and any peacekeeping forces"
Preparations for Russia-US summit in Budapest ongoing, Orban says
The Hungarian prime minister noted that he still relies on US President Donald Trump for resolving the Ukraine conflict
Swedish SVT, like BBC, edited Trump's speech — newspaper
According to the newspaper, last year SVT used an excerpt from Donald Trump’s speech, which spliced several parts in one of the reports
The Times article proves Kiev’s desire to buy time under pretext of talks — Russian MFA
Maria Zakharova noted that such statements "only reaffirm the lack of interest of Vladimir Zelensky's regime in a peaceful settlement"
Medvedev jokingly calls on EU to donate more to corrupt Kiev officials
The main figures in the Ukrainian corruption scandal, which does not yet include Vladimir Zelensky and Andrey Yermak, have already been charged with money laundering
Italian official opposes weapons supplies to Kiev amid corruption scandal
Matteo Salvini also pointed to Russia’s achievements on the battlefield and the peace efforts of US President Donald Trump and Pope Leo XIV
Venezuelan president calls on American people to prevent war in Latin America
Nicolas Maduro said in English that "Venezuela wants peace"
Russia convinced only inclusive approach can ensure sustainable peace in Gaza — mission
Russian Permanent Mission to the UN is convinced that this can lay the groundwork for durable stability in the region
'Gold train' of Third Reich said to be found in Poland
The exploration team got a permit from a local forestry for ground penetrating radar operations in its territory
Medvedev calls for conventions on combating electoral colonialism
According to the Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman, such documents could include agreements on mutual consultations regarding election observation, so that "Western countries will not later attempt to delegitimize the elections, citing some invented standards"
Ukrainian servicemen surrender in Kharkov Region for water — administration
According to head of the Kharkov military-civilian administration Vitaly Ganchev, such cases are constant
Latin American states preparing response to possible US aggression against Venezuela
Representatives of diplomatic missions from several countries are already holding consultations
