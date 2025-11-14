Republican Trump demands investigation into Epstein's ties to US Democratic Party

WASHINGTON, November 14. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump intends to demand an investigation into the ties between the political opposition, represented by the Democrats, and Jeffrey Epstein, a US financier convicted of pedophilia who subsequently committed suicide.

"Now that the Democrats are using the Epstein hoax, involving Democrats, not Republicans, to try and deflect from their disastrous shutdown, and all of their other failures, I will be asking Attorney General Pam Bondi, and the Department of Justice, together with our great patriots at the FBI, to investigate Jeffrey Epstein’s involvement and relationship with Bill Clinton, Larry Summers, Reid Hoffman, J.P. Morgan, Chase, and many other people and institutions, to determine what was going on with them, and him," the US leader wrote on his Truth Social page. Democrat Bill Clinton served as US president from 1993 to 2001, Larry Summers was US Treasury Secretary from 1999 to 2001, and Reid Hoffman is a prominent entrepreneur and venture capitalist.

According to Trump, public attention to the Epstein case in the US is now being artificially fueled by Democrats for political reasons.

Earlier this week, Democrats released part of Epstein's email letters with several of his acquaintances and associates. Among other things, it suggested that Trump may have known about Epstein's crimes. The White House described the Democrats' actions as an attempt to discredit Trump. The US leader considered the Democratic Party's actions an attempt to distract the public's attention from the unfavorable consequences of the latest budget crisis in Washington.

Epstein was arrested by New York state law enforcement agencies on July 6, 2019. Prosecutors said there was evidence that, from 2002 to 2005, he had arranged for dozens of underage girls, the youngest of whom was 14, to visit his Manhattan home. Epstein's circle of friends and acquaintances included many current and former officials from the US and other countries, including former heads of state, prominent businesspeople, and celebrities. Criminal proceedings against the financier were terminated after his suicide in a prison cell on August 10, 2019.