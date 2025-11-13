Iran slams G7’s call for resumption of cooperation with IAEA as hypocrisy

TEHRAN, November 13. /TASS/. Tehran believes that Group of Seven (G7) countries’ call for cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and the resumption of talks on Iran’s nuclear program is the height of hypocrisy, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmail Baghaei said.

"In fact, the United States is the main reason behind the current situation as it illegally and unilaterally withdrew from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action in 2018 and carried out an armed attack on Iran’s peaceful nuclear facilities. Three European countries, bending to the will of the US and supporting the military aggression by Washington and the Zionist regime (Israel - TASS) against Iran’s peaceful nuclear sites, not only blatantly violated their obligations under the JCPOA but also clearly ignored all of Iran’s initiatives and diplomatic efforts," he emphasized.

The Iranian diplomat pointed out that G7 nations’ request for Tehran to cooperate with the IAEA, which did not mention the role of the US and Israel in escalating the crisis, was hypocritical, especially amid European countries’ actions aimed at reinstating the UN Security Council’s sanctions on Iran and perverting the JCPOA dispute resolution mechanism.

Earlier, the top diplomats of G7 member states issued a statement urging Iran to fully restore cooperation with the IAEA, particularly resuming inspections of its nuclear facilities, and engage in direct talks with the US.

Five rounds of nuclear talks between Iran and the United States in 2025 yielded no results due to the launch of Israel’s military operation against Iran and US airstrikes on Tehran’s nuclear sites. Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei stated on September 23 that further talks with the US did not meet the country’s national interests.