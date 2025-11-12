Pentagon chief says US freeing Panama Canal from 'malign Chinese influence'

NEW YORK, November 12. /TASS/. The United States is fighting against the influence that China supposedly exerts on the functioning of the Panama Canal, US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth said.

"We are deterring China's influence around the world, not to mention the Panama Canal, where we are freeing that canal from malign Chinese influence, ensuring that American ships can sail freely," he said during a speech at a defense conference in Indiana.

US President Donald Trump has repeatedly stated his intention to regain control of the Panama Canal. The US leader has also complained that China allegedly exerts influence over this strategic waterway.

In November, the Russian Foreign Ministry pointed out that Russia considers Panama a valuable trading partner and supports the protection of the Canal's neutrality.