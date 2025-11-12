External challenges cannot undermine trust between Astana, Moscow — Tokayev

MOSCOW, November 12. /TASS/. No external challenges can shake the solid foundation of mutual trust between Moscow and Astana, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said at a state dinner in the Kremlin after talks with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin and the signing of a number of documents.

"The talks that took place have once again shown that no external challenges can destroy, or even shake, the solid foundation of mutual trust between Russia and Kazakhstan," Tokayev said.

"Proof of this is the declaration on a comprehensive strategic partnership and alliance that was signed today," the Kazakh leader emphasized. According to him, the document expresses "the firm will of the peoples of our states to move forward together toward new heights of cooperation."