Construction of 'Trump route' to begin in second half of 2026 — Armenian PM

YEREVAN, November 12. /TASS/. Construction of the Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity (TRIPP) is scheduled for the second half of 2026, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said during a government hour in parliament.

"As for the roadmap for Trump's route, we intend to put all the details of the project on paper by the end of the year. We intend to coordinate it in the first half of 2026 and begin construction work in the second half of 2026," Pashinyan said as broadcast by local TV channels.

He declined to disclose these dates, since the deadlines are usually missed. Pashinyan said that Armenia will do its best to ensure that there are no delays, and everything is completed on time.

"This project will be implemented. And very quickly, at a rapid pace, and in accordance with the declaration signed in Washington," he said.

On August 8, following a meeting with US President Donald Trump in Washington, Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev signed a joint declaration on a peaceful settlement between Baku and Yerevan and the creation of transport links between the main part of Azerbaijan and Nakhichevan, TRIPP.