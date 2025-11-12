Several EU states criticize EC plans to create new intelligence unit — news agency

BERLIN, November 12. /TASS/. A number of EU member states have criticized plans to create a department within the European Commission to deal with intelligence and security issues, DPA reported.

According to the news agency, representatives of several EU countries noted that Brussels already has an EU intelligence analysis center known as SIAC (Single Intelligence Analysis Capacity), which combines civilian intelligence from the EU Intelligence and Situation Center (INTCEN) and military intelligence from the European Union Military Staff (EUMS). However, the European Commission argues that the new agency will strengthen security and intelligence capabilities in a complex geopolitical and geo-economic environment.

Critics of the project emphasize that, according to the latest directives, the existing central SIAC unit is meant to provide enhanced support to not only the EU's foreign policy service but also the European Commission, its security college, and the Council of Member States. To accomplish this task, they say, the Intelligence and Situation Center is currently undergoing restructuring.

On November 11, the Financial Times reported, citing an unnamed European Commission representative, that the agency was exploring ways to strengthen its security and intelligence capabilities and considering forming a special body for this purpose. Later, European Commission Spokesman Balazs Ujvari confirmed plans to create a department within the agency to address intelligence and security matters. According to Ujvari, the department will work closely with the European Commission’s Directorate for Security and coordinate its activities with the EU's foreign policy service.