PARIS, November 12. /TASS/. Florian Philippot, the leader of the French political party Les Patriotes, called on the French government to immediately halt financial support for Ukraine, arguing that the allocated funds are fueling corruption.

"While they are voting to cancel drug reimbursements in France, look at where the money sent to Ukraine is going," the politician wrote on his X page, reposting an article about a corruption scandal in Ukraine.

Philippot insisted that it is time to stop pouring money into Ukraine. "Not a single euro more. Stop it," he stressed.

Earlier, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) reported that a corrupt group led by businessman Timur Mindich, a friend of Zelensky’s, could have operated not only in the energy sector but also in the defense industry. A prosecutor from the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAP) stated that Mindich had interfered in the defense sector by "influencing" then-Defense Minister Rustem Umerov.

On November 10, NABU and SAP announced an investigation into a major corruption scheme in the energy sector. Searches were conducted at the Energoatom company and the residences of Timur Mindich and German Galushchenko, former energy minister and current justice minister. NABU also released recordings of conversations from Mindich’s apartment, which revealed discussions of corrupt practices. The agency reported that four current and former ministers were involved in the criminal group’s activities, with Galushchenko named by Ukrainian media as one of them. Late on November 11, NABU also filed embezzlement charges against a former deputy prime minister. Local outlets identified him as Alexey Chernyshov, another member of Zelensky’s inner circle who previously served as deputy prime minister and minister for national unity.

On the morning of November 12, the Ukrainian cabinet suspended Justice Minister Galushchenko.