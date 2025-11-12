Ukrainian media reveal names of all accused in corruption scandal involving Mindich

MOSCOW, November 12. /TASS/. The names of all seven individuals accused in Ukraine in the energy sector corruption case have been reported in local media.

Charges have been brought against businessman Timur Mindich (Carlson), former advisor to Ukraine’s energy minister Igor Mironyuk (Rocket), Energoatom’s Executive Security Director Dmitry Basov (Tenor), businessman Alexander Zuckerman (Sugarman), entrepreneur Igor Fursenko (Reshik), and Lesya Ustimenko along with Lyudmila Zorina. The latter three individuals were employed at the so-called "back office," which handled money laundering operations.

Moreover, in the evening of November 11, charges in connection with this case were also brought against former Deputy Prime Minister Alexey Chernyshov. According to Ukrainian media reports, additional charges are expected on November 12 and in the coming days.

Mironyuk, Basov, Fursenko, Ustimenko, and Zorina have been detained, while Mindich and Zuckerman have fled the country.

The full list of all those named in the case was first published by The Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty media corporation (RFE/RL, recognized as a foreign agent media outlet in Russia and included in the register of undesirable organizations).