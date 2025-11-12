Middle East nations disappointed by US's fixation on Abraham agreements — FT

LONDON, November 12. /TASS/. No one, including US President Donald Trump, expects the second, post-ceasefire, phase of his 20-point plan in Gaza to come easily, but according to diplomats and analysts, "the administration’s fixation on the Abraham Accords has frustrated some Arab and Muslim governments," the Financial Times reported.

Regional officials have said the "implementation of a credible plan for securing and governing" Gaza and "genuine moves towards a Palestinian state — must come before an expansion of diplomatic ties with Israel."

Analysts say that the outrage that continues to course through much of the Arab and Muslim world over Israel’s offensive "has made the prospect of normalisation anathema."

This is especially so in Saudi Arabia, which, before Hamas’ October 7 2023 attack on Israel - which triggered the war — was on the verge of a deal with the US to normalize relations with Israel in exchange for a defense pact and cooperation on a civil nuclear program, the story says.

"A Palestinian state is a prerequisite for regional integration," the FT quoted a senior Saudi Foreign Ministry official as saying. "We have said it many times," but the answer appears not to have resonated, she said, "because we keep being asked this question."

Earlier, the American leader expressed confidence that many countries would join the Abraham Accords on normalization of relations with Israel.

The Abraham Accords were signed by Israel and some Arab countries with the mediation of the United States in 2020-2021. In 2020, Bahrain, Morocco and the United Arab Emirates again became friendly with Israel. In 2021, Sudan established diplomatic relations with the Jewish state. Prior to the conclusion of these agreements, Israel had established diplomatic relations among Arab States only with Egypt in 1979 and Jordan in 1994.

The Gaza Plan

On September 9, the White House unveiled Trump's "comprehensive plan" aimed at resolving the conflict in Gaza. The 20-point document introduces temporary external control in the enclave and the deployment of international stabilization forces there. On October 9, Israel and Hamas signed an agreement on the implementation of the first stage of the peace plan. On October 10, the ceasefire in Gaza came into force.