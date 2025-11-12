Infamous Ukrainian database Mirotvorets doxes Russian skier Filippov

MOSCOW, November 12. /TASS/. Russian ski athlete Nikita Filippov, who earlier qualified for the 2026 Winter Olympic Games, has been entered into the database of Ukraine’s Mirotvorets (or Peacekeeper) extremist website.

The website claims that he infringed on the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine as well as publicly supported Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine.

Filippov is one of only three Russian athletes who have already qualified for next year’s Olympics, the other two being figure skaters Adelia Petrosyan and Pyotr Gumennik. The latter was also listed by the database earlier this month.

The 2026 Winter Olympic Games will be held in Italy, in the cities of Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo. The event will take place from February 6-22, 2026.

The infamous Mirotvorets website was launched in 2014 to identify those who allegedly threaten Ukraine’s national security and publish their personal details. Over the years, it has compiled the personal information of journalists, artists, and politicians who visited Crimea and Donbass or drew criticism from the site’s administrators for other reasons. Access to the website is blocked in Russia by court order.