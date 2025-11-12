MOSCOW, November 12. /TASS/. Vladimir Zelensky has failed to bring Ukraine’s anti-corruption bodies under his control, and this could mark the beginning of his end, Viktor Medvedchuk, leader of the Other Ukraine movement and former head of Ukraine’s banned Opposition Platform — For Life party, has stated.

"The earlier prediction was correct. If Zelensky failed to bring the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU), together with the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO) under his control, then this is the beginning of his end: Zelensky will have his levers of influence over his office cut off, which will strip him of the ability to manage anything. In this situation, the Ukrainian anti-corruption bodies need to completely dismantle the power hierarchy in government and subjugate the remnants to themselves. NABU and SAPO are becoming the only real power in Ukraine, which is precisely what they were created for," Medvedchuk noted on his Telegram channel.

According to him, Zelensky and his team acted extremely recklessly. "From the Mindich tapes, it is clear that they imposed levies on all companies and state procurements and used mobilization as a tool for raiding and seizing businesses. The recordings confirmed that Zelensky and [head of his office Andrey] Yermak have been engaged in the redistribution of the market and business all these years, seizing assets worth billions for themselves," Medvedchuk noted, adding that Yermak also used mobilization against political opponents, journalists, volunteers and bloggers.

"Thus, a reign of boundless terror was established. While people were being robbed, destroyed, thrown into prison, stripped of citizenship, and expelled from the country, Zelensky portrayed himself as a moral authority and a 'father' to the nation. The bloody clown spoke for Ukrainians, insisting they needed war with Russia and were ready to 'lay down their lives for it.' Robbing the people was not enough, he drove them to slaughter while still profiting from their suffering," Medvedchuk continued.

Zelensky’s role

At the same time, in his opinion, Zelensky is confident that he will be "let off the hook" and is publicly denouncing his accomplices. "And he might really get away with it all, but on one condition: he will have to give up the power hierarchy and himself become a ceremonial figurehead. Thus, both executive and legislative power are being taken out from under Zelensky. And for now, the narcofuhrer and his team are retreating," the politician affirmed.

According to Medvedchuk, Zelensky is a puppet and a stooge. "That does not mean that he was unaware or did not participate in organizing corrupt schemes. Simply, his main task was to play the role of the country’s president while his accomplices plundered Ukraine. In criminal terms, he was ‘keeping watch,’" Medvedchuk pointed out, adding that Zelensky’s current game plan is to present himself as "indispensable to the country" at "this dark hour." "Ukrainian media have suddenly started talking about the difficult situation at the front. Social media leaks indicate that Zelensky’s team is planning a large-scale catastrophe to divert attention," the politician noted.

"Such a maneuver fits the scheme where an illegitimate leader is stripped of all his levers of power, and he remains a mere symbol put to some new use. But the process is not going to end there. Those who come to power will need Zelensky solely as a scapegoat. They will be able to admit defeat and pin everything on Zelensky. Then he will be tried for both corruption and inciting war, for mass roundups of people in the streets, political repression and the illegal seizure of power. The trials will be public, with Zelensky at the center of world media attention in a completely different capacity. This scenario seems to be the most likely," Medvedchuk concluded.