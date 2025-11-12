Number of people injured in Fung Wong typhoon in Taiwan exceeds 50

HONG-KONG, November 12. /TASS/. At least 51 people in Taiwan have been injured as a result of heavy rains brought by the approaching typhoon Fung-Wong, Central News Agency (CNA) reported.

Earlier, the online news outlet Focus Taiwan reported 13 injured. The heaviest downpours are recorded in Yilan County, with floods in 25 districts and power cuts in 5,907 households. According to weather analysts, total rainfall in Yilan over the past 24 hours ranged between 724.5 mm and 1,061.5 mm. Neighboring regions are also affected.

The Taiwan Railway Corporation has temporarily suspended train services in several directions, and around 100 ferry crossings have been canceled due to severe weather.