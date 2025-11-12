{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Ukraine crisis

Trump’s criticism of SMO progress is unfounded — former CIA employee

While addressing Trump’s criticism directed at Russia concerning what he referred to as the country’s slow offensive on the special military operation front in Ukraine, Larry Johnson stated that the US leader was either receiving incorrect intelligence or misrepresenting what he was being told

WASHINGTON, November 12. /TASS/. Criticism of the progress of Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine by US President Donald Trump, is unfounded, former CIA and State Department official Larry Johnson told TASS.

While addressing Trump’s criticism directed at Russia concerning what he referred to as the country’s slow offensive on the special military operation front in Ukraine, Johnson stated that the US leader was either receiving incorrect intelligence or misrepresenting what he was being told.

As Johnson recalled, Russian President Vladimir Putin stated in September that over 700,000 servicemen are deployed at the frontline, which means that now, "they [Russians] can operate across a broader front than has been the case in the past." "And at the same time, Ukraine’s manpower has diminished, decreased, not increased. So there is just a gross imbalance, with the Russians having a decided advantage, Ukraine has decided disadvantage. And that’s only going to intensify in the coming months," Johnson stressed.

Johnson previously served in the CIA, first in operational roles and later in analytical work. After leaving the agency in Langley, he served as Deputy Director of the State Department’s Office of Counter Terrorism and has, in recent years, been active as a commentator and analyst in the fields of foreign policy and national security.

"Just put it in context like this, during the Great Patriotic War at the Battle of Stalingrad, Russia deployed roughly 700,000 soldiers over a four month period. And then another million that ended up surrounding the Sixth Army [led by General Friedrich Paulus]. That was only a 35-mile front. Now the Russians are having to cover 1300 kilometers, you know, a thousand miles, and with fewer troops than they had to take the Battle of Stalingrad. It's a manpower thing, that’s it," Johnson concluded.

Ukraine removes justice chief Galushchenko from his position
Lyudmila Sugak, previously deputy justice minister, will be acting justice chief
Russian pilot promised citizenship of Western country for hijacking MiG-31 jet — FSB
The Russian officer was also offered $1 million
Mellon Blue diamond sells for $25.6 mln in Geneva
According to the Christie’s auction house, due to its rich coloration, the Mellon Blue belongs to the rare category of vivid fancy diamonds, which accounts for less than 1% of all rare blue diamonds
Russia's ownership of Kuril Islands not up for debate — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov said that the Kremlin follows the media reports
Legalization of polygamy in Chechnya is out of question, says Chechen leader
It is Almighty God who permits to have four wives, Kadyrov reminded
West acts out of desperation by trying to steal Kinzhal technology — expert
According to Andrey Marochko, it would take billions of dollars and decades of work for Western countries to develop similar technologies
Soyuz-5 arrives at Baikonur ahead of December launch — Roscosmos
The Soyuz-5 is a next-generation Russian medium-class launch vehicle with enhanced payload capacity
Russia, Kazakhstan to outline plans for future during Tokayev’s visit — Putin
The Russian leader thanked Kassym-Jomart Tokayev for finding time to come to Russia
Romania turns into key hub for arms deliveries to Ukraine — military expert
Andrey Marochko emphasized the strategic importance of the Romanian territory for NATO, pointing to the presence of large military bases and airfields of the alliance on the territory of Romania
Russian expert links MiG-31 hijacking attempt to UK’s supersonic lag
Alexander Stepanov also noted that many military experts acknowledge the fact of a serious, and presumably insurmountable, deficit in the British military-industrial complex in the domain of hypersonic missiles
Russian security official advocates for boosting defense cooperation with Egypt
Sergey Shoigu said that Russian-made weapons and vehicles supplied to Egypt have become a major element of strengthening the comprehensive system of its defense
Brent prices hit 65$/bbl on ICE — market data
Brent futures surged by 1.51% to $65.03 a barrel
Cases of desertion, absence in Ukraine’s Armed Forces reach 311,000 since February 2022
The number of cases involving unauthorized absence from a military unit
Ka-52M helicopter crews thwart Ukrainian troop rotation in Russia’s Kursk Region
The ministry also released footage of the attack
Venezuela thanks Russia for condemning US threats — top diplomat
Earlier in the day, the Russian State Duma passed a draft appeal to parliaments of UN member countries and the global community over the escalation of tension in the Caribbean near Venezuela
Europe cannot justify its lawlessness with Russia's actions in Ukraine — Lavrov
The Russian foreign minister also noted that if the European Union continues to try to blame Russia for everything, it should understand that Russia "has something to reassure its European colleagues with"
Militarily 'weak' London turns to divide and conquer tactics — Lavrov
The top Russian diplomat pointed out that the imperial ambitions of the UK can be characterized in different ways
Putin and Tokayev will hold official talks in Kremlin
According to Dmitry Peskov, the Russian leader's spokesman, they plan to discuss economic, political, cultural, and humanitarian cooperation and key regional and global issues
Foreign intelligence promised Russian MiG-31 pilot pile of cash, life of luxury
A Ukrainian pilot was also involved in the recruitment on the part of Ukrainian intelligence
Russia-US summit in Budapest still on agenda — Hungarian PM
Viktor Orban recalled that the Putin-Trump meeting was postponed, not cancelled
US should focus its anti-drug efforts on Belgium, not Venezuela — Lavrov
This line, which the administration of US President Donald Trump has now chosen in relation to Venezuela, will not lead to anything good, the Russian foreign minister said
US to build $500 million military base on Israel-Gaza border — media
According to the report, the base will be designed for use by the international stabilization forces that will operate in Gaza, maintaining a ceasefire
Baltic countries mere pawns in British game against Russia — Lavrov
"The few in Europe who still have a shred of common sense and indeed care about the continent’s security, and there are fewer and fewer of those, they understand perfectly well which provocative role was given to these Baltic countries, spearheaded by the British," the minister said
Trump says observed Russia’s commemorative events on Victory Day
The US president said that for this and other reasons, in May of this year, he declared November 11 and May 8 as victory days for the first and second world wars, respectively
Kazakh leader arrives in Kremlin for meeting with Putin
According to Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov, the official program of Kassym-Jomart Tokayev's state visit will begin on Wednesday and today the leaders will speak informally, including during an unofficial dinner
Lavrov accuses London, British media of smear campaign against Russia
The Russian foreign minister called the media's coverage of certain events harmful
Venezuelan parliament thanks Russia for support in difficult time
Speaker Jorge Rodriguez stressed that "true friends are known in difficult, challenging times, and Russia is a true and loyal friend of Venezuela."
Trump says US ordered batch of B-2 strategic bombers
In US President's view, these aircraft "completely obliterated Iran's nuclear capability"
Russian Aerospace Forces strike Ukrainian radio-electronic intelligence center, airfield
As reported earlier, the Russian Federal Security Service disrupted the operation of Ukrainian and British intelligence to hijack a Russian MiG-31 jet armed with a hypersonic Kinzhal missile for its further use in a provocation against NATO’s largest airbase in Romania
Thwarted MiG-31 jet hijacking operation planned over Black Sea waters — pilot
The serviceman said he was contacted online
Russia imposes entry ban on 30 Japanese citizens as response measure — foreign ministry
The list includes journalists and professors of Japanese universities
Twenty servicemen were on board of C-130 crashed in Georgia — Turkey’s Defense Ministry
"Search and rescue operations in the crash area continue," the ministry informed
Professor Jeffrey Sachs is right: Ukraine risks losing Odessa, says Duma member
According to Alexey Chepa, First Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs, Ukraine is losing ground every day
Disgraced former Istanbul mayor Ekrem Imamoglu faces potential 2,000-year prison sentence
According to the report, at the time the crime was committed, the damage caused to state property over a 10-year period is estimated at 160 billion liras
Washington simply needs to agree to extend New START Treaty for year — Lavrov
No consultations are necessary for the US to support Russia's approach, the foreign minister stressed
Almost no interest in Trump’s circle in normalization with Russia — former CIA employee
According to Larry Johnson, Trump has "had ample opportunity to take some steps, to make some gestures towards Moscow to show that he's serious"
US in dialogue with South Korea, Japan on possible deployment of nuclear weapons — Lavrov
The Russian foreign minister noted that Moscow was alarmed when it heard statements that the US would resume nuclear tests out of geopolitical necessity
Cargo turnover at Russian seaports down 1.5% to 732.6 mln tons in January-October
The data showed that the volume of dry cargo handled reached 362.9 mln tons
West sees Kupyansk falling into Russia's hands — expert
Kupyansk is of great importance to the Ukrainian authorities, Andrey Marochko noted
Ukrainian drone operators behind attack on civilians wiped out near Kupyansk — DPR adviser
A major enemy drone control center near Kupyansk was destroyed by Russian Aerospace Forces
Russia expects tourist flow growth to Turkey this year — diplomat
"Our citizens keep standing interest in visiting Turkey and the Turkish side certainly endeavors to provide comfortable conditions of stay here for Russians," Charge d’Affaires ad interim of Russia to Turkey Alexey Ivanov said
Attempts to inflict strategic defeat on Russia are counterproductive — envoy to Germany
Sergey Nechayev stressed that Russia "has not violated or destroyed any agreements"
Removal of tariffs to cost US over $3 trillion — Trump
The US President said that it would be devastating to the future of the country
Russian football club Spartak Moscow parts ways with head coach Stankovic
Serbian specialist Dejan Stankovic, 47, has been with Spartak Moscow FC as the head coach since the summer of 2024
Ukraine's human rights record precludes it from entering EU — Lavrov
Russian Foreign Minister stressed that nothing was done by Kiev to satisfy the rights of national minorities or to restore them
IN BRIEF: Nuclear tests, New START Treaty extension, British media lies — what Lavrov said
Russia is ready to discuss with the United States the resumption of preparations for a meeting between Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump
Lavrov baffled at Britain's lack of shame over MiG-31 hijacking plot
The Russian foreign minister said that he does not know how the British will wash themselves clean of it
Impossible for one pilot to land MiG-31 jet alone in case of hijacking — expert
Andrey Gribov said it would lead to a catastrophe
Kazakhstan, Russia have no major issues — Kazakh leader at meeting with Putin
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted that bilateral cooperation is characterized by strategic partnership and allied relations
Buffer zone around ZNPP to contribute to its safety — Russian diplomat
On November 8, the ZNPP reported that external power supply to the ZNPP via two high-voltage lines, Ferrosplavnaya-1 and Dneprovskaya, had been resumed
Kremlin knows nothing about Hungary’s ideas on Ukrainian settlement
Dmitry Peskov added that Moscow had no opportunity to examine these initiatives so far
Outbreak of gas gangrene recorded among Ukrainian troops — newspaper
According to The Telegraph, a surge in the cases of this infectious disease where gas bubbles form beneath the skin and muscle tissues rapidly deteriorate has been triggered by the difficult situation on the frontline and delayed evacuation
Russia, Turkey ready to organize high-level visits if necessary — charge d’affaires
Alexey Ivanov noted the leaders and the foreign ministers remain in constant contact
US aircraft carrier Gerald R. Ford arrives in Latin America — Pentagon
The department specified that the ships will be used to carry out US President Donald Trump's instructions to "dismantle Transnational Criminal Organizations and counter narco-terrorism"
Ukraine builds up forces at Khatneye, but morale lacking — security forces
The source said that a huge number of Ukrainian prisoners comes from this direction
Bank of Russia set dollar rate at 81.36 rubles for November 12
The official euro rate was increased by 27 kopecks to 94.1954 rubles
Total of 392 people killed in drone attacks in Russia over first 10 months of 2025
According to Ambassador-at-Large of the Russian Foreign Ministry Rodion Miroshnik, 3,205 people were injured, including 195 minors
Russian troops liberate Novouspenovskoye community in Zaporozhye Region over past day
Seven attacks by the 32nd mechanized brigade of the Ukrainian army from the area of the settlement of Grishino in the Donetsk People’s Republic to unblock the encircled combat group in the Krasnoarmeysk area were repelled
Oreshnik missile system to be moved around Belarus — Lukashenko
The Belarusian leader pointed out that the US still alleges that it does not have accurate information about the presence or absence of Russian tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus
EU, Council of Europe lack resources to create 'tribunal against Russia' — Euronews
The Council of Europe has estimated that the project would require about €75 million per year, not including rental and security costs, the TV channel reported
Opposition politician charged with justifying UAV attacks on Moscow, Crimean bridge blast
During the hearing, the defense entered a plea of not guilty on behalf of the defendant
Belgrade protesters seek to protect former General Staff building from demolition
The protesters are demanding the repeal of the so-called lex specialis, that the government’s November 14, 2024 decision be declared illegal, and that the building be restored to its status as a cultural heritage site
IN BRIEF: What we know about overnight drone strikes on Russian territory
Civilian infrastructure facilities were damaged in a drone attack on the Saratov Region, Governor Roman Busargin said
West may split into two — Polish PM Tusk
Donald Tusk admitted that for the unity of Europe, a "common, clearly defined enemy" was needed
Russian, Chinese, Iranian envoys meet with IAEA chief — Russian diplomat
The regular session of the IAEA Board of Governors will be held in Vienna on November 17 through 21
Ukraine approves list of countries eligible for fast-tracked citizenship
According to a resolution adopted by the Cabinet of Ministers, citizens of Germany, Canada, Poland, the United States, and the Czech Republic are eligible for a simplified path toward Ukrainian citizenship
Kazakhstan, Russia to sign declaration on comprehensive strategic partnership — Tokayev
According to the Kazakh leader, the document will open a new era in bilateral relations, confirming an unprecedented level of mutual trust and joint readiness for closer work in all areas
Oil and gas revenues of Russian budget down 21.4% in 10M 2025 — ministry
"Oil and gas revenues received in January - October of this year are at the level above their base size but risks of their decline exist in consequence of weakening prices," the ministry noted
'Azov' squad flees positions, abandoning wounded soldiers — security forces
According to the source, this situation shows that the brigade has been dubbed the "running team"
Turkish military transport airplane crashed in Georgia
Causes of the accident and the number of people on board of the aircraft were not reported
Baltic states try to force Russia into act that would precipitate NATO war — Lavrov
Commenting on Lithuania’s proposals to limit transit to Kaliningrad, the Russian foreign minister said the European Union is every bit as responsible as Lithuania here
Russia ready to resume Istanbul talks with Ukraine at any moment — charge d’affaires
Alexey Ivanov noted that the Russian side had conveyed a number of proposals during previous rounds of negotiations
Vuсic says Europe is preparing for war with Russia
Serbia has found itself "between a rock and a hard place" amid the conflicting objectives pursued by Western countries and Russia, said serbian leader
Putin sees Kazakh leader off after their informal meeting at Kremlin
The two leaders exchanged a firm handshake and embraced in farewell
Federal budget deficit totaled $51.9 bln in 10M 2025 — Finance Ministry
The federal budget deficit is expected at the level of 2.6% of the GDP in 2025 on the whole, while the structural primary balance – as totaling 1.3% of the GDP
Russia establishes Unmanned Systems Forces
The structure of this new branch of the armed forces has been determined, the head of the Unmanned Systems Forces has been appointed, military administration units have been created at all levels
Former Gazprom subsidiary in Germany urged to terminate Yamal LNG deal
"According to the German government, both the REPowerEU directive and the 19th sanctions package mean that SEFE must stop purchasing LNG under the old Yamal contract and may invoke force majeure," the ministry said
Ukrainian forces shell DPR once in 24 hours, two civilians injured
It was noted that Ukrainian forces struck in the Gorlovka direction
Trump’s decision on nuclear testing "blindsided" his team — former CIA employee
Larry Johnson answered in the negative when asked whether it is likely that Trump will resume live nuclear testing, and whether the US leader could decide to do so despite warnings from US experts and opposition from a number of US Congress members
Russian owners have notified US of readiness to transfer control of NIS — Serbian minister
Dubravka Djedovic-Handanovic said that the Serbian government has officially supported this request
Russia, Turkey have yet to resolve payment issues — charge d’affaires
They were caused by the illegal unilateral sanctions imposed against Russian, Alexey Ivanov said
'Thanks' West: gold toilet seized from Mindich speaks to Kiev corruption — Dmitriev
"Atlanta and Kansas City-marked dollars also say 'thank you' to the war financiers," the head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund added
Chinese laboratory works on pills to defy ageing — NYT
Lonvi Biosciences is engaged in developing a drug that is based on the natural compound procyanidin C1 (PCC1), which is contained in grape seed extract, according to the report
Non-oil and gas revenues of Russian budget up 13.2% in January–October 2025
The Finance Ministry informed that an increase in receipts of turnover-based revenues, including VAT, amounted to 5.8% year on year in January–October, which is consistent with internal demand and inflation cooldown trends
Hainan Free Trade Port should become China's gateway to world – president
According to Xi Jinping, it is necessary to steadily expand institutional openness
UK’s Bellingcat involved in Kiev's operation to hijack Russian MiG-31 jet — FSB
According to the Russian security service, this proves that the Ukrainian Defense Ministry’s Main Intelligence Directorate lacks originality in its plots
EU stonewalls Russia's requests to consult on drone incidents — Foreign Ministry
Deputy Foreign Minister Dmitry Lyubinsky said that these incidents are well-planned provocations
Putin’s informal meeting with visiting Kazakh leader lasted for over 2.5 hours
The official part on Tokayev’s program is scheduled for November 12
Trump no longer sees a threat of Ukraine conflict leading to WWIII
The US leader again claimed to have solved several conflicts, without specifying exactly which
FSB thwarts Kiev's operation to hijack MiG-31 jet for provocation against NATO base
According to the Russian security service, the Ukrainian military intelligence officers tried to recruit Russian pilots, offering $3 million
Putin meets visiting Kazakh leader in Kremlin
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Vladimir Putin are expected to discuss pressing issues of further development of Russian-Kazakh relations
Tough measures needed to snuff out Kiev’s attacks on ZNPP — Russian diplomat
Rodion Miroshnik recalled that Ukrainian drones had attacked four Russian nuclear plants in recent months
Press review: Russia boosts India ties while political disputes hit green transition
Top stories from the Russian press on Tuesday, November 11th
Moscow court rules for Uralkali Trading in claim against Yara
The majority of other counterparts of the company have completely settled their debts for the delivery of fertilizers, Uralkali Trading said
Russia has not invaded Ukraine and will not invade any other country — Lavrov
According to the Russian top diplomat, evidence indicate that Ukraine planned to attack the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics already this month
Russia calls on Hague to pay attention to Kiev's attempts to push NATO against Moscow
The Kiev regime has made another attempt at provocation - it tried to hijack a Russian MiG-31 fighter jet, the Russian embassy in the Netherlands said
Ukraine incapable of winning conflict with Russia — UK journalist
The territorial conquests of the Russians now amount to around 20% of the landmass of Ukraine before 2022, and the Europeans haven't got the money to sustain the military confrontation on their own, he said
Putin’s Munich Speech 15 years later: What prophecies have come true?
Fifteen years ago today, Russian President Vladimir Putin addressed the Munich Security Conference with a speech that was instantly interpreted as the harshest-ever manifesto since the Cold War era
Kremlin clarifies why Russian jets escorted Kazakh president's plane
"It is just an honor guard, something associated with state visits," Dmitry Peskov said
US considers building base for 10,000 troops near Gaza — media
An unnamed US administration official told Bloomberg that the military’s request represents an initial step toward planning the establishment of a base for international stabilization forces
Foreign ministry, other authorities to consider enrichment of friendship treaty with China
The treaty was renewed for five years in June 2021
