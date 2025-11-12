Vuсic says Europe is preparing for war with Russia

BELGRADE, November 12. /TASS/. Serbian President Aleksandar Vuсic believes that European countries are preparing for a possible military conflict with Russia.

"As I analyze the facts, I come to the conclusion that a war between Europe and Russia is becoming increasingly apparent. This is not empty talk - everyone is preparing for it," Vuсic said in a broadcast on Pink TV, commenting on the statement by Chief of the French Armed Forces General Staff Fabien Mandon that the French army must be ready for a confrontation with Russia within three to four years.

Vuсic also stated that Serbia has found itself "between a rock and a hard place" amid the conflicting objectives pursued by Western countries and Russia. According to him, Serbia must continue strengthening its armed forces for self-defense.