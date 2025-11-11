Venezuelan parliament thanks Russia for support in difficult time

CARACAS, November 11. /TASS/. Venezuela’s parliament has thanked Russia’s State Duma, or lower house of parliament, the Russian people and President Vladimir Putin for their support for the republic in this difficult time.

"On behalf of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, we extend a brotherly embrace and express gratitude to the heroic Russian people, the State Duma, the government and [Russian] President Vladimir Putin," parliament speaker Jorge Rodriguez said at a National Assembly plenary session, which was aired by Venezolana de Televisión.

He stressed that "true friends are known in difficult, challenging times, and Russia is a true and loyal friend of Venezuela."

Earlier in the day, the Russian State Duma passed a draft appeal to parliaments of UN member countries and the global community over the escalation of tension in the Caribbean near Venezuela. The Russian lawmakers expressed support for and solidarity with the Venezuelan leadership in their efforts to defend the country’s national sovereignty and called on the world community to condemn the United States increased military presence in the region. The document stressed the importance of Venezuela’s stable and independent development.