Only 200 trucks per day allowed into Gaza instead of agreed 600 — Turkish politician

ANKARA, November 10. /TASS/. The number of aid trucks allowed into Gaza each day is 200 instead of the 600 stipulated in the agreements, Turkey's ruling Justice and Development Party spokesman Omer Celik told reporters.

"The Sharm el-Sheikh agreement stipulated that about 600 trucks would enter Gaza daily, but unfortunately, this number has now been reduced to 200. This aid includes not only food, but also equipment, medicines, and various essential items. Reducing this quota from 600 to 200 trucks per day creates serious problems," the politician said.

He noted that "unfortunately, Israel has repeatedly violated peace agreements" and "the international community must take action and put an end to these violations."

Celik emphasized that delivering humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip is of the utmost importance to Turkey. He recalled that President Recep Tayyip Erdogan had previously stated that special containers would be delivered to Gaza from the earthquake zone in Turkey for temporary accommodation.