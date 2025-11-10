UAE advocates for creating collective security system for Persian Gulf nations

ABU DHABI, November 10. /TASS/. The Gulf states should create a collective security architecture after the recent attacks on Qatar by Iran and Israel, diplomatic adviser to the President of the United Arab Emirates Anwar Gargash told the Abu Dhabi Strategic Debate conference.

"The recent attacks by Iran and Israel on Qatar underscore the need to create a collective security system in the Persian Gulf. Our security is indivisible and crucial for the stability of the region. We must act together to protect it, given the changes in the international and regional situation," the Emirati diplomat said.

On June 23, Iran attacked the largest American airbase in the Middle East Al-Udeid in Qatar following US strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities in Fordow, Natanz and Isfahan. On September 9, Israel attacked the leadership of the Palestinian radical movement Hamas in Doha.

After the Israeli strike on the capital of Qatar, the Gulf states agreed to strengthen collective security mechanisms. UAE has repeatedly said that hostile actions against one member of the Gulf Cooperation Council should be considered an attack on the entire association.