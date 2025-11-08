Israel calls arrest warrant for Netanyahu ‘another PR move’ by Erdogan

TEL AVIV, November 8. /TASS/. Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar said that Israel "resolutely and with contempt rejects" Turkey’s arrest warrant for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and some top government and military officials, calling it "another PR move" by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

"Istanbul Prosecutor's Office issued ‘arrest warrants’ for Israeli leaders and senior officials. Israel resolutely and with contempt rejects this latest PR move by tyrant Erdogan," said Saar, as quoted by the Foreign Ministry.

On November 7, the Istanbul Prosecutor General's Office issued an arrest warrant for Netanyahu, Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz, National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, as well as Chief of the General Staff of the Israeli Army Eyal Zamir and several senior military officials, accusing them of "genocide and crimes against humanity" in the Gaza Strip, as well as violations against the Sumud flotilla, which tried to break through the naval blockade of the Palestinian enclave.