Turkey calls for pouring more resources into mine action taskforce in Black Sea

ANKARA, November 7. /TASS/. Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has called for more resources to be allocated to the Mine Countermeasures Black Sea (MCM Black Sea) Task Group to ensure the protection of underwater infrastructure.

"Black Sea security is a key to regional stability. This has become ever more evident after the beginning of the Russian-Ukrainian war. We attach great significance to cooperation with our littoral allies in the Black Sea in this context. The Black Sea taskforce, where we are participating along with Romania and Bulgaria, has been successfully operating since July 2024. Turkey thinks it expedient to reinforce the group in the near future so that it could undertake additional commitments, such as the protection of critical underwater infrastructure," he said at a joint news conference with his Romanian counterpart, Oana Toiu.

The top Turkish diplomat also stressed the need for "ensuring security of food and energy supplies routes" in the Black Sea.