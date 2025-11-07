MOSCOW, November 7. /TASS/. A Ukrainian prisoner of war has revealed that Kiev’s commanding officers ordered servicemen to shoot civilians if they attempted to approach soldiers in the Krasnoarmeysk sector of the line of engagement.

In a video released by the Russian Defense Ministry, Dmitry Nevmyvako said that the situation on the battlefield is such that Ukraine's soldiers can barely move without being quickly targeted. "As many as 60% [of soldiers] get killed, and making it to the positions is very hard," he shared.

According to him, military leaders prohibited Ukrainian troops from communicating with civilians. "We were told not to let them near us <…> and go so far as to kill them whenever they approach," the Ukrainian POW recounted.

Nevmyvako was living and working in Dnepropetrovsk when he was snatched off the street and forcibly mobilized. "He received training in theory from Ukrainian instructors who had been trained in Great Britain, as mercenaries from Colombia were training on adjacent grounds. Dmitry just needed a couple of days to flee the army, and his mother had worked out an arrangement with an acquaintance to help her son out, but Dmitry was taken to the frontline earlier," the Russian Defense Ministry explained.

The captive revealed how the Ukrainian military spread propaganda about minimal losses. "Lots of drones are flying around, make a move, from one bush to another, and a kamikaze drone can take you out - just like that," he said. "We were told that there are no losses or that they are minimal. But we could see how many casualties we were taking as we went," he concluded.