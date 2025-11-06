Lebanon releases Gaddafi's son Hannibal from custody — news portal

BEIRUT, November 6. /TASS/. Lebanon has released from custody of the son of Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi, Hannibal, who was arrested in Beirut in 2015, the Lebanon 24 news portal reported.

"The Lebanese authorities have released Hannibal Gaddafi, the son of late Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi (1942-2011), from custody and lifted the ban on his departure from the country," it said.

It said a Lebanese court has released Hannibal Gaddafi from paying a $11 million bail.

The Libyan government expressed deep gratitude to Lebanese President Joseph Aoun and parliament speaker Nabih Berri "for their cooperation in resolving this issue."

Gaddafi's 50-year-old son was abducted in 2015 by militants of the Shiite Amal movement from neighboring Syria, where he lived as a political exile, and later handed over to the Lebanese law enforcement agencies. In 2017, the defendant was charged with concealing information about the Shiite Imam Musa al-Sadr, who disappeared in 1978 in Libya.