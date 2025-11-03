Trump says he wants to cut nuclear arsenal

WASHINGTON, November 3. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump said in an interview with CBS News television that he would like to see the reduction of nuclear arsenals globally.

" Well, we have more nuclear weapons than any other country. And I think we should do something about denuclearization. And I did actually discuss that with both President Putin and President Xi," Trump said.

"We have enough nuclear weapons to blow up the world 150 times. Russia has a lot of nuclear weapons, and China will have a lot. They have some," he added.