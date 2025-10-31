Nevada test site declines to comment after TASS inquiry on nuclear testing

NEW YORK, October 31. /TASS/. The press office of the US nuclear test site in the state of Nevada did not tell TASS whether preparations are already underway for nuclear weapons testing in accordance with the directive issued by US President Donald Trump.

"You will want to reach out to the National Nuclear Security Administration for this," the press office said in response to the TASS inquiry.

The National Nuclear Security Administration, which operates under the US Department of Energy, did not respond to TASS’s request for comment.

Earlier, Chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, Tom Cotton (Republican, Arkansas), stated that if testing were to take place, the United States could conduct underground detonations of low-yield nuclear devices.

On October 29, Trump announced that he had instructed the Pentagon to immediately resume nuclear weapons testing. He did not specify what types of tests were being considered or whether they would involve the detonation of nuclear warheads.