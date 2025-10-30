Appropriate for US to resume nuclear testing, Trump says

WASHINGTON, October 30. /TASS/. It would be appropriate for Washington to resume nuclear testing, US President Donald Trump said.

"It had to do with others, they seem to all be nuclear testing. We have more nuclear weapons than anybody. We don't do testing. We've altered it years, many years ago. But with others doing testing, I think it's appropriate that we do also," he told the White House press pool aboard Air Force One.

Trump said that the time and place of nuclear testing would be announced later. He added that the US had "test sites.".