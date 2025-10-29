{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Trump plans to meet with Orban on November 8 — Bloomberg

The venue has not yet been determined

NEW YORK, October 29. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump plans to meet with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban on November 8, Bloomberg reported citing sources.

According to them, the venue has not yet been determined.

Earlier, Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Economic Relations Peter Szijjarto said that Orban would pay a visit to Washington in early November to meet with Trump. He noted that Hungary is interested in ensuring the country's energy supply and all negotiations with the Americans will go in this direction.

United States, Hungary, Donald Trump
Trump says South Korea will pay $350 bln for lowering tariffs
The US leader also noted that South Korea agreed to buy our Oil and Gas in vast quantities from the United States
Telegram founder announces Cocoon decentralized project
Cocoon is scheduled to be launched in November 2025
Russian Aerospace Forces hit Ukrainian unit positions in Kharkov Region
The attack targeted a temporary deployment point in the settlement of Lesnaya Stenka with two FAB-500 air bombs
Burevestnik missile technology usable in economy, lunar program — Putin
As the Russian president noted, the radiation-protected electronic equipment the Burevestnik missile utilizes, is already in use in space programs
Retail trade turnover in Russia rises 1.8% in September
In September, 96.4% of retail turnover was generated by trading organizations and individual entrepreneurs operating outside markets
Inviting media to see encircled Ukrainian troops may help avoid provocations — senator
Natalya Nikonorova noted that the initiative is intended not only to inform the public but also to produce a political and psychological effect
All participants of Operation Stream from East assault group recovered — brigade commander
Boris Nizhevenok noted that participation in the famous operation made the unit popular
Russian stock market closes with gains in major indexes
The yuan strengthened by 5 kopecks, reaching 11.22 rubles
Israeli army announces new strike conducted on Gaza Strip
According to the statement, the target was located in the area of the city of Beit Lahia in the northern part of the enclave
Russia does much to bring its values to like-minded people — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov said that the Eurasia Foundation helped its members discuss how important projects could be implemented together taking into account each other's interests, and share languages like in many mixed families
Japan cannot reject Russian LNG imports — newspaper
LNG deliveries from Russia to Japan account for about 9% of total imports of this energy resource by Japan
Russia possesses unique technologies for creating radiation-hardened electronics — expert
Nikolay Usachev highlighted that MEPhI University has established a unique school dedicated to the development, research, and testing of radiation-hardened electronics
Belavia interested in buying new jets
The company is working with Western manufacturers and with Russian ones as regards the purchase of airplanes, CEO of the Belarusian air carrier Igor Cherginets said
Orban says anti-war campaign, rallies in Hungarian cities to start soon
A series of anti-war actions will begin on November 15 from the city of Gyor, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said
Serial production at former Toyota plant to begin in early-mid 2026
Earlier, First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov stated that the former Toyota plant in Saint Petersburg was planned to produce Aurus vehicles
Situation at Zaporozhye nuclear power plant remains extremely serious — Grossi
Director General of the International Nuclear Energy Agency Rafael Grossi stressed that it is necessary to obtain a silence or a truce so that the repair work could be done
Medvedev advances at 2025 ATP Paris Masters after his 2nd-round opponent withdraws
The 53rd edition of this ATP Paris Masters 1000 tournament is played on indoor hard courts at the La Defense Arena in the French capital between October 27 and November 2
US to retain strong military presence in Europe — envoy to NATO
US Permanent Representative to NATO Matthew Whitaker did not comment on the troop pullout but emphasized that Romania has been "demonstrating increased capability and responsibility" over recent years
Drones attack al-Sweida’s residential quarters in southern Syria — TV
No data on casualties is immediately available
Hamas, Israel intend to comply with ceasefire — Qatari PM
Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani pointed out that "both parties acknowledge that the ceasefire should hold, and they should stick to the agreement"
Potential deployment of French troops won’t make up for Ukraine’s one-day losses — expert
According to Emmanuel Leroy, plans to send French troops to Ukraine could be regarded as a strong political signal aimed at dragging France and the entire Europe into the conflict, which the majority of Europeans don’t support
Connection with Kaliningrad Region will always be provided, Kremlin says
On October 26, Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda suggested restricting transit to Kaliningrad, motivating his initiative by problems with smuggling
Congresswoman Luna plans to hold conference of right-wing EU politicians in US
Anna Paulina Luna decided to host a conference in Washington
US Army Europe withdraws brigade from Romania, no replacement planned — Pentagon
According to its assessment, Washington’s decision "will not change the security environment in Europe"
Putin explained everything about Oreshnik missiles six months ago in Belarus — Kremlin
"There was a joint press conference of the two leaders in Minsk, where the topic was discussed," Dmitry Peskov emphasized
Russian troops liberate Vishnyovoye community in Dnepropetrovsk Region over past day
Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicted roughly 220 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy armored combat vehicle in its area of responsibility over the past day, the Defense Ministry reported
Unemployment in Russia rises to 2.2% in September
In total, 1.6 mln people aged 15 and older were classified as unemployed in September
US lifts sanctions against Milorad Dodik along with his family members
The United States initially imposed sanctions against Dodik in 2017
Qatar tries to convince Hamas to lay down their weapons — prime minister
Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani emphasized that disarming the armed groups in Gaza will be difficult
Press review: Moscow ready to discuss EU security as Russia-North Korea ties advance fast
Top stories from the Russian press on Tuesday, October 28th
Burevestnik missile advantages absolute, Russia proud of its developers, Putin says
The head of state appreciated the achievements of Russia's scientists, specialists, and engineers
Energy Ministry expects further stabilization of Russia’s fuel market
The ministry continues daily monitoring of the oil products market to ensure uninterrupted fuel supply for the economy and the population
OpenAI may go public in 2027
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman previously stated that going public is possible, though no specific timeline has been set
Eurasia knows how to protect itself, harm of meddling in neighbors’ affairs — Kremlin
"We in Eurasia know very well how important it is to respect each other, to respect traditions, to respect each other’s values," Dmitry Peskov said
Poseidon, media access to trapped Kiev forces, soldiers’ heroism — Putin's key statements
The Russian president announced the testing of the Poseidon underwater vehicle the previous day and his readiness to let foreign media representatives access encircled Ukrainian troops
Putin’s envoy sure Russia moving towards peace in Ukraine
Kirill Dmitriev emphasized that it is necessary to make this happen
Ukraine left with only 20-30% operational tanks
According to sources, the Kiev regime faces difficulties in compensating for the tank deficit despite significant defense spending
China's Sanya launches Russian language courses for people working with tourists
Russians now account for over 40% of the total number of foreign tourists in Sanya
Sanctions on Russia will reduce oil supplies to the world, push oil prices up — Dmitriev
Kirill Dmitriev also noted that the share of Russia's export transactions in dollars and euros has fallen to 18%, with approximately 40% of trade now conducted in rubles
IN BRIEF: What is known about overnight Ukrainian drone attack on Russian regions
A fire broke out after a UAV hit a container with fuel and oil products in Simferopol in Crimea, regional head Sergey Aksyonov said
Slovakia refuses to finance Ukraine’s military spending — PM
Prime Minister Robert Fico also noted that he was not surprised to learn about Washington’s plans to reduce the US military contingent in Europe
Putin, Aliyev discussed arrest of Russian citizens in Baku — Kremlin
Painstaking work now continues, and Russian President Vladimir Putin raised all these sensitive issues, which are being discussed at the working level, Dmitry Peskov said
Russia to provide for needs of Kaliningrad Region under any circumstances — diplomat
"Russia hopes that the Lithuanian side will not resort to such a provocative step," Maria Zakharova stated
Kiev troops sustain enormous losses in DPR’s Krasnoarmeysk — expert
Military expert Vitaly Kiselev pointed out that the "enemy still has a strong hold on the city, and has no plans of retreating"
Putin suggests Zelensky may flee abroad, says Russia would take him in
"But he will be taken care of by those people whose interests he is serving now," the Russian leader said
Russia engages in systematic work on situation with Ukrainian children — diplomat
Maria Zakharova pointed out that Western propaganda continues to tirelessly accuse Russia of kidnapping Ukrainian children
Russia concerned about potential provocations against reporters in special op zone — Putin
The Russian leader noted that he had discussed with the battlegroups’ commanders the possibility of allowing reporters into zones where the enemy has been encircled, so that the media representatives could witness the situation firsthand
Poseidon vehicle tests, Eurasia’s security: Kremlin spokesman’s statements
In a conversation with reporters at the International "Eurasia" Award ceremony, Dmitry Peskov also pointed out that US President Donald Trump is sincerely trying to help settle the conflict in Ukraine
UN General Assembly calls on US to lift sanctions against Cuba
The document was supported by 165 countries
Bank of Russia lowers dollar exchange rate to 79.47 rubles for October 30
The official yuan exchange rate was lowered by 2 kopecks to 11.17 rubles
Poseidon has no analogues or countermeasures — Duma committee’s chief
Andrey Kartapolov emphasized that Russia is the only country possessing this type of weapon
Innoprom in Riyadh to mark major step in bolstering Russia-Saudi Arabia cooperation
Professor at Moscow State University Andrey Manoylo emphasized that Russia and the countries of the Arab East possess enormous potential for developing partnerships
Israel, Hamas observe ceasefire in Gaza — Egyptian TV
According to the TV channel, the mediators are currently working on removing any obstacles on a path to the implementation of the peace plan
US lawmaker Luna describes meeting with Putin’s envoy as productive
A member of the House of Representatives said there is common ground
Situation in special military operation zone favorable for Russia — Putin
The Russian president emphasized that Russian troops "are advancing in all areas"
US newspaper calls Burevestnik missile 'threat' to Trump's Golden Dome defense project
According to the newspaper, Burevestnik cruise missile could give Moscow potential leverage in arms-control talks
Dutch opposition leader steps down after poor performance at parliamentary elections
Frans Timmermans said that he is disappointed with these results and is fully responsible for them
No discussion of Venezuela situation between Russia, US — Kremlin
"This issue has not been discussed at all and it was not on the agenda," Dmitry Peskov said
Estonia leads EU in growth of residential gas prices — Eurostat
A sharp rise in tariffs was also recorded in Bulgaria and Sweden
Croatia's JANAF denies reports about delays in oil deliveries to Slovak refineries
According to JANAF's press service, crude transfers are allegedly "carried out in strict accordance with the schedule and terms of the agreement"
Fakes about contacts with US, West’s hybrid assault: Foreign Ministry statements
According to Maria Zakharova, the collective West is attempting to wage hybrid aggression against all those who stand for the truth
Toyota met Russian dealers in secrecy
According to the source, Toyota already staged several dealership conferences and is lobbying imports of its vehicles through China
US notifies Bucharest of plans to reduce US troops stationed in Romania
According to the ministry, about 1,000 US troops will remain in the country, which means the contingent will be reduced by about 700 personnel
Qatar seeks to resume Iran-US negotiations on nuclear dossier — prime minister
Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani reiterated that Iran has the right to develop their peaceful nuclear program for power generation within the international law
Annual inflation reach 8.13% in Russia — Economy Ministry
Price growth rates dropped to 0.26% over the week from October 21 to 27, including to 1.08% for fruits and vegetables
French military contingent to be destroyed in Ukraine in less than week — reporter
Christelle Neant added that, for French President Emmanuel Macron, war is the perfect distraction from the real problems facing France
Russian fish exports may reach about $6 bln in 2025 — official
Ilya Shestakov said that changes in operations of the Russian fisheries sector were sensible in 2022-2024
Putin praises special op soldiers’ heroism
The Russian president also emphasized that the efforts of the military are not in vain, noting that Russia is advancing on all fronts
Venezuela lauds UNGA voting results on lifting blockade of Cuba — foreign ministry
Venezuelan foreign ministry Yvan Gil Pinto demanded "an immediate, complete and unconditional lifting of the blockade, ending all coercive measures and removing unilateral sanctions against Cuba"
Lithuania complete closes border with Belarus for one month
Lithuania provided an exception for EU citizens, NATO countries’ citizens, third countries’ citizens with a temporary residential permit returning to the EU territory, and for citizens of third countries and diplomats in transit
Infamous Ukrainian database Mirotvorets doxes Russia’s 17-year-old teenager
The website claims that he "infringed on the sovereignty and territorial integrity"
India, Russia discuss ways to boost defense cooperation in New Delhi
According to the Indian Armed Forces Integrated Defense Headquarters, the meeting confirmed the two countries’ commitment to deepening their special and privileged strategic partnership
Poseidon underwater vehicle’s capacity exceeds that of Sarmat missile — Putin
The head of state stressed that military personnel needed to know everything about the advanced weapons the country was developing
Press review: US, Japan sign rare earths deal as Minsk hosts global security conference
Top stories from the Russian press on Wednesday, October 29th
Putin treats Ukraine better than its own 'president' — Duma committee’s chief
Andrey Kartapolov noted that Vladimir Zelensky had historically focused only on the soldiers of the Azov Brigade
Burevestnik missile’s nuclear reactor starts 'within minutes and seconds' — Putin
"This is a huge achievement," the Russian president said
Five shelling attacks by Ukrainian troops reported in DPR in past day
Two civilians were reportedly wounded
Poseidon weapon marks a new step in ensuring Russia’s security — Kremlin
According to Dmitry Peskov, these are cutting-edge, absolutely new breakthrough technologies that can be used already in the economy for peaceful goals
Rusagro group increases total revenue by 23% to $3.47 bln in first 9 months
In Q3 2025, Rusagro’s consolidated revenue before intersegment eliminations grew due to the implementation of growth projects and improvements in operational efficiency across all business segments
Over 1 GW of generation capacity to be built in Siberia by 2030
Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak noted that economic growth and digital technology development will continue, driving an increase in energy demand
Ukraine to shut down its embassy in Cuba this year, downgrade diplomatic relations — MFA
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrey Sibiga recalled that Ukraine had voted against the UN General Assembly resolution calling for an end to the US blockade of Cuba
Rio de Janeiro authorities confirm over 130 deaths following operation against drug gangs
The media reported that the bodies were moved to a district square for identification by their families
Russia, US need serious, high-level dialogue on nuclear arsenals — expert Kimball
Daryl G. Kimball emphasized that he is equally critical of the latest statements from Washington and Moscow
Decision about Putin-Trump meeting to be made after preparing its content — diplomat
"The Russian side believes that the framework, created by the meeting of the two leaders in Anchorage, must be filled with specific details, agreements, and decisions," Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov emphasized
Russian Security Council compares NATO non-expansion deal to man taking back his word
According to Russian Security Council Deputy Secretary Alexey Shevtsov, the most difficult issue is whether the Western countries are ready to fulfill their commitments
Real disposable incomes of Russians rise 9.2% in first nine months of 2025
Rosstat noted that real disposable cash incomes in the Q3 of 2025 grew by 8.5% compared with the same period of the previous year
Agricultural production in Russia rises 2% in January-September
As of October 1, 2025, across all categories of farms, an estimated 121.3 mln tons of grain had been harvested
Russia, Indonesia to hold naval exercises off Russian coast in 2026 — envoy
"An agreement was reached that they would be held every two years," Sergey Tolchenov added
Indian Oil not going to stop Russian oil buying — newspaper
Russia remains the principal oil supplier to India
Mutual understanding with Russia is in line with US interests — congresswoman
US Representative Anna Paulina Luna emphasized that "the Cold War ended over three decades ago"
Golden Dome defense system may take 10-20 years, $1-4 trillion to build — Washington Post
The newspaper says that plans to deploy the Golden Dome system threaten "to ignite an arms race in orbit that could last a generation or more"
Russia unveils Cheburashka system for extending UAV operational range
The system comprises an antenna rotator with two highly directional antennas and a ground-based control station
Immediate ceasefire would leave much of Ukraine under Nazi control — Lavrov
The Russian foreign minister reiterated that it is crucial to resolve the issue at its core and address its root causes
France, US 20 years behind Russia in hypersonic weapons development — French expert
Emmanuel Leroy emphasized that France’s recent introduction of a new intercontinental ballistic missile does not alter the strategic balance of power
Over 50 Rio de Janeiro residents might be killed in clashes between police, drug mafia
According to the Brasil247 website, the total death toll, including members of criminal gangs and law enforcement officers, has reached 134
French contingent unable to influence advance of Russian troops in Ukraine — expert
According to Yan Gagin, a military and political analyst from the Donetsk People's Republic, these 2,000 soldiers are destined to perish
Liberated Vishnevoye served as major Ukrainian stronghold — security forces
The source specified that "up to a company of Ukraine’s 154th separate mechanized brigade, six armored vehicles and 19 vehicles were destroyed"
Number of countries try to detach from historical communality with Russia — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov agreed that Eurasia is not simply about the geography, but also "an idea, power and historical memory"
Decline in fuel exchange prices partly linked to export restrictions — Energy Ministry
The ministry added that the freed-up fuel volumes are being prioritized for the domestic market
