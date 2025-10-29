Trump plans to meet with Orban on November 8 — Bloomberg

NEW YORK, October 29. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump plans to meet with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban on November 8, Bloomberg reported citing sources.

According to them, the venue has not yet been determined.

Earlier, Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Economic Relations Peter Szijjarto said that Orban would pay a visit to Washington in early November to meet with Trump. He noted that Hungary is interested in ensuring the country's energy supply and all negotiations with the Americans will go in this direction.