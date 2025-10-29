WASHINGTON, October 29. /TASS/. Anna Paulina Luna, a member of the US House of Representatives, will hold a conference for conservative and nationalist politicians from Europe in the American capital soon, she said after meeting Alternative for Germany (AfD) deputy Anna Rathert.

"I have decided to host a conference in Washington, D.C. I will be inviting conservative, pro-nationalist leaders from across Europe," she wrote on X.

"I’m seeing a hostile response toward peace negotiations between Russia and Ukraine—particularly from NATO countries and certain EU leaders. This sociopathic, war-first mentality is a direct result of leftist NGOs, and the Davos elite. Their open borders agenda and their push for the erosion of national sovereignty has left their own citizens suffering while they continue to advocate for war."

On October 25, Luna met with Kirill Dmitriev, the Russian president’s special envoy for investment and economic cooperation with foreign countries, after which she said that Russia and the United States have no reason to be enemies. She also welcomed the opportunity for dialogue between American and Russian lawmakers. Luna did not rule out her visit to Russia as part of a delegation of members of Congress. According to her, there is definitely such an opportunity on the horizon.