Israeli army announces new strike conducted on Gaza Strip

TEL AVIV, October 29. /TASS/. The Israeli military has carried out a new precision strike on the Gaza Strip, the army’s press service announced.

According to its statement, the target was located in the area of the city of Beit Lahia in the northern part of the enclave. It was a military infrastructure site storing weaponry. According to the Israeli side, the weapons stored there were intended for an attack on Israeli troops in the very near future.

"IDF soldiers in the Southern Command remain deployed in accordance with the ceasefire agreement and will continue to operate to remove any immediate threat," the army stated.

The day before, Israel reported a violation of the ceasefire by armed radicals from the Hamas movement, after which the Israeli army began striking the Gaza Strip. On the morning of October 29, Israel announced it had resumed adherence to the ceasefire in the enclave.