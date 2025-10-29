{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
US to retain strong military presence in Europe — envoy to NATO

US Permanent Representative to NATO Matthew Whitaker did not comment on the troop pullout but emphasized that Romania has been "demonstrating increased capability and responsibility" over recent years

BRUSSELS, October 29. /TASS/. The United States will retain "strong presence" in Europe, including on NATO’s eastern flank, US Permanent Representative to NATO Matthew Whitaker said on the X social network following announcements about the withdrawal of 700 out of 1,700 US troops from Romania.

"Our strong presence in and enduring commitment to Europe remains steadfast, including support for Eastern Sentry," the envoy wrote.

He did not comment on the troop pullout itself but emphasized that Romania has been "demonstrating increased capability and responsibility" over recent years, while the US "remains committed to Romania — as a trusted NATO Ally, a vital strategic partner, and a driving force for security in Europe."

Earlier, Washington has informed Romania’s Ministry of National Defense of plans to reduce the US contingent deployed to the country by about 700 troops, the ministry said in a statement.

Romania's Defense Minister Ionut Mosteanu said the decision reflects Washington's shift "toward the Indo-Pacific" region.

US lifts sanctions against Milorad Dodik along with his family members
The United States initially imposed sanctions against Dodik in 2017
Russian troops liberate Vishnyovoye community in Dnepropetrovsk Region over past day
Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicted roughly 220 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy armored combat vehicle in its area of responsibility over the past day, the Defense Ministry reported
Xi, Trump to discuss pressing issues pertaining to China-US relations — Chinese diplomat
According to Guo Jiakun, Beijing is ready to work with Washington to make sure the meeting produces positive results and "give a new impetus to the stable development of China-US relations"
Russian deputy premier arrives in South Korea to participate in APEC summit
The summit is scheduled to take place on October 31 and November 1
China says will not exclude use of force for reunification with Taiwan — spokesperson
"Beijing is willing to create ample space for peaceful reunification and will spare no effort to pursue this goal with the utmost sincerity," Spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council Peng Qing’en said
Japan cannot reject Russian LNG imports — newspaper
LNG deliveries from Russia to Japan account for about 9% of total imports of this energy resource by Japan
Frameworks of Alaska summit and NATO threat: What Lavrov said
TASS has gathered the key points from the top Russian diplomat's statements
Bat, Calypso anti-UAV systems demonstrated in Moscow
The 29th International Exhibition of National Security Equipment, Interpolitex, is currently taking place in Moscow
Trump cannot force Russia, Ukraine to end conflict, move to talks — US vice president
According to , the conflict has "reached the point of diminishing returns for both sides"
Perfect crystals grown in space for first time — Roscosmos
Russian cosmonauts Sergey Ryzhikov and Alexey Zubritsky performed their second spacewalk this year on Tuesday
Dmitriev plans to sue Washington Post over misquoted statements
The decision follows reports that the publication reused quotes allegedly attributed to Kirill Dmitriev, which he asserts he never made
Russia to achieve record harvests for several agricultural crops in 2025
The office of Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Patrushev said that the situation in livestock farming, processed food production, and the fisheries sector remains stable
Paris to bear responsibility for fate of French troops in Ukraine — Russian senator
In Alexander Voloshin's view, no foreign troops or weapons can stop the Russian Armed Forces from advancing, as they are consistently achieving their tasks
Macron dreams of military intervention in Ukraine — Russian intelligence
The SVR press bureau emphasized that, on Macron's orders, "the General Staff of the French Armed Forces is preparing to deploy a military contingent of up to 2,000 soldiers and officers to Ukraine to support the Kiev regime"
Up to 6 million Ukrainians stay abroad — minister
Denis Ulyutin said these are people who have left in recent years
Potential deployment of French troops won’t make up for Ukraine’s one-day losses — expert
According to Emmanuel Leroy, plans to send French troops to Ukraine could be regarded as a strong political signal aimed at dragging France and the entire Europe into the conflict, which the majority of Europeans don’t support
US to win any war it has to fight — Trump
The US leader admitted that his words were "not the politically correct way" to put it but emphasized that from now on, when "it comes to defending the United States," its officials would no longer try to be politically correct
Indian Oil not going to stop Russian oil buying — newspaper
Russia remains the principal oil supplier to India
North Korea fires strategic cruise missile in Yellow Sea - Yonhap
The test was overseen by Pak Jong Chon, vice chairman of the Central Military Commission of the Workers’ Party of Korea
UK journalist describes EU, UK attempt to fuel conflict with Russia as 'insane'
British foreign affairs journalist Frank Wright also noted that European and British diplomacy degraded, and described this situation as "a shame"
NATO expansion 'does not stop for a minute' despite all pledges — Lavrov
As the foreign minister emphasized, Russia sees that the overwhelming majority of NATO and EU countries refuse to acknowledge the reality that Western dominance has ended and a new historical era has dawned
Death toll in Israeli strikes on Gaza Strip rises to 65 — Al Arabiya
At least 20 of those killed were children, the TV channel said
Kiev troops shell DPR once in past day, no casualties
The attack targeted the Gorlovka area
Russia unveils Cheburashka system for extending UAV operational range
The system comprises an antenna rotator with two highly directional antennas and a ground-based control station
Russia to provide for needs of Kaliningrad Region under any circumstances — diplomat
"Russia hopes that the Lithuanian side will not resort to such a provocative step," Maria Zakharova stated
Israel notifies US of its plans to attack Gaza Strip — news agency
US Vice President JD Vance told reporters that the ceasefire would hold
Israeli PM Netanyahu orders immediate powerful strikes on Gaza Strip — premier’s office
Benjamin Netanyahu gave the order following consultations on security issues
Putin signs law ratifying investment encouragement agreement with China
The document was signed in Moscow on May 8, 2025 for the purpose of making mutual cooperation more active on the basis of equality and mutual benefit
Top Italian defense official acknowledges Ukraine’s inability to regain lost territories
Guido Crosetto pointed out that Russia would never negotiate the status of these territories, as it is enshrined in the Russian Constitution
Battlegroup East liberate five settlements in less than one week — Defense Ministry
The ministry specified that assault units had established control over a large fortified enemy defensive area covering an area of over 10 square kilometers and had cleared over 280 buildings
Kiev troops sustain enormous losses in DPR’s Krasnoarmeysk — expert
Military expert Vitaly Kiselev pointed out that the "enemy still has a strong hold on the city, and has no plans of retreating"
Trump certain he will meet with Kim Jong Un at some point
The US leader also added that he" wants to focus on China"
Air defenses down 57 Ukrainian drones over Russian regions in three hours — top brass
35 of them were destroyed over the Bryansk Region
France must prove Russia’s purported involvement in vandalizing Holocaust memorial
"If this does not happen, then, probably, this discredits those voicing such accusations," Dmitry Peskov said
US should begin nuclear reduction talks with Russia without delay — legislator
US House of Representatives member Rashida Tlaib emphasized that it is necessary to push the US administration to immediately negotiate a successor to New START
Macron’s plans to send troops to Ukraine could mean political suicide — US expert
Eddie Gonzales added that the French public was divided on support for Ukraine, with a declining number of people backing the idea of prolonging the conflict "until the last Ukrainian"
Ukraine to receive weapons worth $2 billion soon — US envoy to NATO
US Permanent Representative to NATO Matthew Whitaker noted that there would be a foreign ministers meeting at the beginning of December, which will most likely kind of top that off
Poseidon underwater vehicle’s capacity exceeds that of Sarmat missile — Putin
The head of state stressed that military personnel needed to know everything about the advanced weapons the country was developing
Burevestnik missile technology usable in economy, lunar program — Putin
As the Russian president noted, the radiation-protected electronic equipment the Burevestnik missile utilizes, is already in use in space programs
Fire breaks out after drone hits container with petroleum products in Crimea
There have been no casualties, regional head Sergey Aksyonov said
Situation in special military operation zone favorable for Russia — Putin
The Russian president emphasized that Russian troops "are advancing in all areas"
US tried to recruit Maduro's pilot — Associated Press
According to the story, the pilot contacted a US agent several times via a messenger
Putin, Aliyev discussed arrest of Russian citizens in Baku — Kremlin
Painstaking work now continues, and Russian President Vladimir Putin raised all these sensitive issues, which are being discussed at the working level, Dmitry Peskov said
Putin praises special op soldiers’ heroism
The Russian president also emphasized that the efforts of the military are not in vain, noting that Russia is advancing on all fronts
US to pay wages to its servicemen on Friday despite shutdown — vice president
JD Vance has not released details about how the upcoming paychecks will be funded
Duma passes law on year-round conscription
According to the bill, the actual dispatch of conscripts for military service will be carried out twice a year
Russian lawmakers propose giving part of gold, forex reserves to National Wealth Fund
This is necessary to finance high-tech projects, said chairman of the State Duma Committee on Property, Land, and Real Estate Relations Sergey Gavrilov
Russian Aerospace Forces hit Ukrainian unit positions in Kharkov Region
The attack targeted a temporary deployment point in the settlement of Lesnaya Stenka with two FAB-500 air bombs
Gazprom increases 2025 investment program to $20.38 bln
It was planned that this figure would amount to $19.23 bln
Kusturica plans to obtain Russian citizenship after filming adaptation of Russian novel
The Serbian filmmaker is currently working on the film ‘The Last Term’, an adaptation of Valentin Rasputin’s eponymous novella
Press review: US, Japan sign rare earths deal as Minsk hosts global security conference
Top stories from the Russian press on Wednesday, October 29th
West makes no secret of preparing for another major European war — Lavrov
According to Russia’s top diplomat, European countries have intensified military buildup as they raise their defense funding, hold large-scale exercises and improve logistics for troop deployments to the Eastern flank
Burevestnik missile’s nuclear reactor starts 'within minutes and seconds' — Putin
"This is a huge achievement," the Russian president said
Zelensky’s chief of staff disrupts diplomatic effort to end Ukrainian conflict — journal
Andrew Day noted that Andrey Yermak pushes a hardline negotiating stance that many analysts consider counter-productive
Liberated Vishnevoye served as major Ukrainian stronghold — security forces
The source specified that "up to a company of Ukraine’s 154th separate mechanized brigade, six armored vehicles and 19 vehicles were destroyed"
EU’s seizure of frozen Russian assets may become prelude to war, Orban warns
"A further escalation of the conflict can be prevented through direct talks between Russia and Europe," the Hungarian prime minister said
IN BRIEF: What is known about overnight Ukrainian drone attack on Russian regions
A fire broke out after a UAV hit a container with fuel and oil products in Simferopol in Crimea, regional head Sergey Aksyonov said
Trump vows to settle conflict between North Korea, South Korea
The Korean War started on June 25, 1950, ended with an armistice on July 27, 1953 and no peace treaty has ever been signed
Key rate cut cycle, recovery from overheating — Bank of Russia Governor in Duma
Elvira Nabiullina noted that the key rate reduction cycle will span the entire 2026
Drone attack on Russia’s Bryansk Region damages residential buildings, industrial site
According to preliminary reports, the attack damaged nine residential buildings, and an industrial facility of the Miratorg agricultural company
Belousov meets with Syrian transitional government’s defense minister
The Russian Defense Minister noted that the meeting between the two leaders gave an additional impetus to the comprehensive development of relations between the two countries' defense ministries
Foreigners fight in Ukraine, Russia eliminates them — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov stressed that Russia's military continues to carry out its mission
Lukashenko says Belarus ready to 'extend hand' to Western countries
According to the Belarusian President, Europe is not yet ready for a realistic conversation with Minsk
No discussion of Venezuela situation between Russia, US — Kremlin
"This issue has not been discussed at all and it was not on the agenda," Dmitry Peskov said
NATO opts for open confrontation with Russia — Foreign Ministry
Deputy head of the Russian delegation Konstantin Vorontsov noted that the US has encountered "outright sabotage from the Europeans" regarding the Ukrainian settlement
Hamas denies involvement in shooting incident in Rafah, says committed to ceasefire
The Hamas Movement reaffirmed its commitment to the ceasefire agreement
First Russian-Venezuelan business forum opens in Caracas
Venezuela’s Vice President Delcy Rodriguez welcomed the forum participants on behalf of President of the Bolivarian Republic Nicolas Maduro
Russian troops liberate over 20 populated areas in Dnepropetrovsk Region this year
Battlegroup Center’s forces, in particular, liberated Dachnoye, Filiya and Ivanovka
Federation Council calls intention to send French troops to Ukraine adventurism
According to Vladimir Dzhabarov, Emmanuel Macron commits a great sin by sending people to their deaths and it hardly makes sense to talk to such a politician
Trapped forces in Donbass deeply painful issue for Zelensky — opposition politician
In Viktor Medvedchuk’s view, Vladimir Zelensky has become "the chief illusionist," constantly appearing on television to persuade the world that Russia is on the brink of collapse, and that Kiev’s regime merely needs more financial and military support
Government declares Jamaica disaster zone after Hurricane Melissa
Prime Minister Andrew Holness noted that acted pre-emptively
Russian diplomat says Cuba’s being on US list of state sponsors of terrorism is absurd
Russian Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzya stressed that this is another illegitimate instrument of US political and economic pressure on the Cuban government
Cosmonauts complete spacewalk installing pulsed plasma injector on Nauka module
Additionally, Russian cosmonauts Alexey Zubritsky and Sergey Ryzhikov performed several maintenance tasks
West opposes Eurasian security trends — Russian MFA
"The West seeks to use the South Caucasus and Central Asia to its own advantage," Alexander Trofimov pointed out
Macron’s plans to send forces to Ukraine dubious — Russian lawmaker
According to Alexander Boroday, the 2,000 French troops would be lost amid the existing militants in Ukraine, serving as mercenaries and instructors, and would play no significant role if deployed
Burevestnik, New START Treaty, security in Eurasia: what Lavrov told reporters
The Russian foreign minister also spoke about Moscow's expectations of the United States’ role in the Ukrainian settlement
Macron seeks to send troops to Ukraine to retain presidency — war correspondent
Christelle Neant said this is necessary for Macron because France is facing a severe internal crisis
Russia concerned about potential provocations against reporters in special op zone — Putin
The Russian leader noted that he had discussed with the battlegroups’ commanders the possibility of allowing reporters into zones where the enemy has been encircled, so that the media representatives could witness the situation firsthand
Russian army separated from northern part of Seversk in DPR by about 2.5 km — expert
The liberation of Seversk located on a hill will allow Russian fighters to take control of neighboring Kramatorsk, Slavyansk, and Krasny Liman, Vitaly Kiselev added
Kremlin sees intel agency’s report of France’s plans to send troops to Ukraine as alarming
Dmitry Peskov said that Russia's troops keep hearing foreign speech over the radio along the line of contact
Burevestnik missile advantages absolute, Russia proud of its developers, Putin says
The head of state appreciated the achievements of Russia's scientists, specialists, and engineers
Poseidon, media access to trapped Kiev forces, soldiers’ heroism — Putin's key statements
The Russian president announced the testing of the Poseidon underwater vehicle the previous day and his readiness to let foreign media representatives access encircled Ukrainian troops
Russian forces inflict serious damage on Ukraine, destroying all equipment — commander
Lieutenant General Apty Alaudinov said that the Ukrainian armed forces are using all the equipment they have, both Western-made and other types
Russian Security Council compares NATO non-expansion deal to man taking back his word
According to Russian Security Council Deputy Secretary Alexey Shevtsov, the most difficult issue is whether the Western countries are ready to fulfill their commitments
French contingent unable to influence advance of Russian troops in Ukraine — expert
According to Yan Gagin, a military and political analyst from the Donetsk People's Republic, these 2,000 soldiers are destined to perish
Ukraine left with only 20-30% operational tanks
According to sources, the Kiev regime faces difficulties in compensating for the tank deficit despite significant defense spending
Nigerian Nobel laureate in Literature Soyinka stripped of US entry visa
The writer suggested that the reason behind the revocation of his US visa could be his words about US President Donald Trump
Connection with Kaliningrad Region will always be provided, Kremlin says
On October 26, Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda suggested restricting transit to Kaliningrad, motivating his initiative by problems with smuggling
Press review: Moscow ready to discuss EU security as Russia-North Korea ties advance fast
Top stories from the Russian press on Tuesday, October 28th
Drones damage Russian energy facilities, cannot cause serious harm — Shoigu
According to the Russian Security Council Secretary, the goals of such attacks by Ukraine are clear
Russia’s situation to remain unchanged even under 30 rounds of sanctions — speaker
Valentina Matviyenko also noted that the state system and the government are working to overcome these challenges and solve internal problems
Fourth drone shot down on its way to Moscow
First responders are working at the crash site, Sergey Sobyanin reported
Top Belarusian diplomat calls for dialogue with Western neighbors on border security
Foreign Minister Maxim Ryzhenkov emphasized that safe borders will be a reality only through joint efforts
Putin’s envoy sure Russia moving towards peace in Ukraine
Kirill Dmitriev emphasized that it is necessary to make this happen
Putin suggests Zelensky may flee abroad, says Russia would take him in
"But he will be taken care of by those people whose interests he is serving now," the Russian leader said
Launch of Akkuyu NPP’s Unit One planned next year - Turkish energy minister
The delays in the project were in part caused by distruptions of equipment supplies from European countries, Turkish Energy Minister Alparslan Bayraktar said
US notifies Bucharest of plans to reduce US troops stationed in Romania
According to the ministry, about 1,000 US troops will remain in the country, which means the contingent will be reduced by about 700 personnel
US newspaper calls Burevestnik missile 'threat' to Trump's Golden Dome defense project
According to the newspaper, Burevestnik cruise missile could give Moscow potential leverage in arms-control talks
Kiev loses 1,420 troops along engagement line in past day — Russia’s top brass
Near the settlement of Kupyansk in the Kharkov Region, units of the 6th Army continued tightening the encirclement of the Ukrainian battlegroup
Japan, US to increase regional military presence, step up joint exercises
Japanese Defense Minister Shinjiro Koizumi pointed out that he and Pete Hegseth had also agreed to step up defense cooperation, including data sharing with allies such as South Korea, Australia and the Philippines
Putin explained everything about Oreshnik missiles six months ago in Belarus — Kremlin
"There was a joint press conference of the two leaders in Minsk, where the topic was discussed," Dmitry Peskov emphasized
