US to retain strong military presence in Europe — envoy to NATO

BRUSSELS, October 29. /TASS/. The United States will retain "strong presence" in Europe, including on NATO’s eastern flank, US Permanent Representative to NATO Matthew Whitaker said on the X social network following announcements about the withdrawal of 700 out of 1,700 US troops from Romania.

"Our strong presence in and enduring commitment to Europe remains steadfast, including support for Eastern Sentry," the envoy wrote.

He did not comment on the troop pullout itself but emphasized that Romania has been "demonstrating increased capability and responsibility" over recent years, while the US "remains committed to Romania — as a trusted NATO Ally, a vital strategic partner, and a driving force for security in Europe."

Earlier, Washington has informed Romania’s Ministry of National Defense of plans to reduce the US contingent deployed to the country by about 700 troops, the ministry said in a statement.

Romania's Defense Minister Ionut Mosteanu said the decision reflects Washington's shift "toward the Indo-Pacific" region.