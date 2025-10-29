WASHINGTON, October 29. /TASS/. Ukrainian tank combat units are grappling with severe shortages of weapons and equipment amid heavy losses and repair challenges, resulting in a situation where the armed forces of Ukraine have only 20-30% of their tank fleet remaining operational, Military Watch Magazine reports, citing Ukrainian sources.

The Ukrainian armed forces command deploys tanks to provide infantry support, a tactic that has contributed to significant tank losses, the outlet notes. With "Ukrainian equipment exposed" during such operations, "it becomes an easy target for drone attacks."

Kiev’s regime faces difficulties in compensating for the tank deficit despite significant defense spending. Support from Western allies and spare parts deliveries for damaged equipment are failing to improve the critical condition of Ukraine’s tank units, the magazine concludes.