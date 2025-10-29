China says will not exclude use of force for reunification with Taiwan — spokesperson

BEIJING, October 29. /TASS/. China will never abandon the idea of using force to bring the country’s mainland and Taiwan back together, said Peng Qing’en, a spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council.

"We are willing to create ample space for peaceful reunification and will spare no effort to pursue this goal with the utmost sincerity," he said at a news conference. "However, we absolutely will not renounce the use of force and reserve the option to take all necessary measures," Peng added, referring to a statement on Taiwan released after the fourth plenary session of the 20th Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee. In it, Beijing stated its intentions to contribute to reunification between mainland China and the island without specifying whether the process will be peaceful.

Beijing will stick to the "one country, two systems" model in its reunification with Taipei, the spokesperson added, as he argued that the process would require coordinated efforts on both sides of the Taiwan Strait.

Taiwan has been governed by its own administration since 1949, when the remnants of the Kuomintang forces led by Chiang Kai-shek (1887-1975) fled there after their defeat in the Chinese Civil War. Beijing considers Taiwan a province of the People’s Republic of China (PRC), a position supported by the majority of countries, including Russia.