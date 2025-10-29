UK journalist describes EU, UK attempt to fuel conflict with Russia as 'insane'

MOSCOW, October 29. /TASS/. The UK and EU actions, aimed at fuelling tensions with Russia, are insane, British foreign affairs journalist Frank Wright said in an interview with TASS.

"One of the tragedies of our time is that if you begin to speak to the realities of this situation between Russia and the West, you're immediately called a traitor. If you want to restart trade instead of war, if you recognize the enormous devastation that's taken place to European economies through the cessation of six million barrels of sweet crude supplied by Russia, or the fixed-term contracts of gas that stabilized European energy supplies through Nord Stream, whose removal has contributed enormously to the de-industrialization and wreckage of formerly the powerhouse of the European economy itself. If you talk about these realities, people simply say you're a traitor," he said.

According to him, the West has lost the ability "to recognize hard reality."

"It is not a case of being pro-Russia or pro-Ukraine or pro-war but pro-sanity because in the absence of these trade deals and agreement, in the absence of some diplomatic solution, or at least the political will to find one, there is only going to be more death and destruction. And this is inevitable," the journalist said.

"You can inexorably ferment permanent war, escalation eventually to the brink that may destroy us all, or simply a frozen conflict that continues to consume human lives and the former riches of Europe into a perpetual conflict. That's insane. If this can be stopped, it should be," he added. "It's a moral imperative. It is a diplomatic duty."

Shameful European diplomacy

Wright said European and British diplomacy has degraded, and described this situation as "a shame." In his opinion, Western politicians fail to realize that aspirations for peace are "a duty not to themselves, but to their nations and to the future of their nations, to their children, to the world that will take shape as a result of their decisions."

In his opinion, the West needs to recognize that "other nations are different, have a national interest, indeed a national sphere of influence or strategic liabilities that mean that they have to defend their areas of interest, just as the United States does in the Monroe Doctrine."

He went on to say that failure to recognize the national interest of other nations causes "the enormous cost in human life, in economic destabilization," and leads to "the chaos that we've got today."

Liberal model is suicidal for a state

"We need a realistic reappraisal of reality to move us out of this permanent crisis. And by the way, I believe that the liberal system is a war system, and that the generation, fomentation and prolongation of permanent crisis is actually part of the business model," he continued. "It's about whether the Western liberal global model can survive economically. And I don't think it can. And a lot of people are increasingly realizing that it can't, because it's bankrupt, because it's suicidal. It's nationally suicidal, it's morally suicidal, it's economically suicidal."

"And if diplomacy doesn't win, it will be militarily suicidal as well. But I believe that sanity will win, and this suicidal system will die first, before it drags the rest of us down with it," the journalist concluded.