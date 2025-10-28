MOSCOW, October 28. /TASS/. Up to 6 million Ukrainians are now abroad, Minister of Social Policy, Family and Unity Denis Ulyutin said.

"Those who have left in recent years, they are about 5-6 million people," he said in a video published by Novosti. Live on Telegram.

Ukraine has been experiencing serious demographic problems since independence. According to the M. V. Ptukha Institute of Demography and Social Research of the National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine, between 25 and 28 million people currently live in the territories controlled by Kiev. Director Ella Libanova previously said that the population would not return to the Soviet level, when about 52 million people lived in the republic. In 2012, when the birth rate reached a local maximum, it stood at only 1.53. In this situation, demographers consider "strong immigration" to be an urgent need, including the return of Ukrainians who have left abroad.