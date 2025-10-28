Belarus ready to return to dialogue with EU, if Minsk is respected

MINSK, October 28. /TASS/. Belarus is ready to return to dialogue with the European Union, but with a number of conditions, Foreign Minister Maxim Ryzhenkov said.

"This is respect for the government, which is respected by the Belarusian people and has full power. And which can make decisions and seek their subsequent implementation," he told the Minsk International Conference on Eurasian Security.

According to him, another important factor is the return by the European Union of all previous mechanisms of combating illegal migration. "Our neighbors have terminated all cooperation agreements - between the border guards, customs officers, on refugee issues, and between the police services," the minister explained.

Ryzhenkov also said the lifting of the restrictions from Belarus is a prerequisite.