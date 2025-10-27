Hungary will fight Brussels' plan to fully ban Russian energy supplies to EU — Szijjarto

BUDAPEST, October 27. /TASS/. The Hungarian government opposes the European Commission's plan to fully ban Russian oil and gas by early 2028, as well as EU energy sanctions against Russia, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto reiterated while answering questions from members of parliament.

He noted that the sanctions have failed to achieve their goal and have not led to an end to the conflict in Ukraine, but EU leaders, despite these setbacks, do not intend to abandon their policies.

"They want to undermine not only the economy but also the security of European energy supplies," the foreign minister warned, his remarks broadcast on the legislature's website.

Szijjarto assured members of parliament that the government will not accept the approach proposed by Brussels.

"We will fight to the end and use all existing political and legal instruments to ensure the security of Hungary's energy supply," the minister stressed.

He stressed that Hungary, as well as neighboring Slovakia, cannot exist without Russian oil and gas, which ensure a reliable energy supply to Central European countries. The Foreign Minister also noted that refusing energy from Russia will not have any impact on its policy.

Earlier Szijjarto stated that Hungary would challenge the EU Council's decision approving the European Commission's proposal to ban Russian gas supplies in the European Court of Justice. Budapest considers this decision unlawful, as it was adopted not unanimously, but by a qualified majority.

On October 20, the EU Council approved a phased ban on all purchases of Russian gas, effective January 1, 2028. The decision applies to both pipeline and liquefied natural gas. The European Commission's plan also includes a ban on Russian oil supplies from 2028. The Hungarian government had previously expressed its intention to seek exemptions from these rules, but no proposals on this matter have yet been received from EU leaders.